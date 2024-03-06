Miley Cyrus was 'fully aware' of sister Noah's relationship with Dominic Purcell, source claims
Cyrus family relationships are fraught right now
The Cyrus family is incredibly divided right now, with Miley Cyrus, 31, currently "siding" with her mother Tish Cyrus, 56.
Recently, reports emerged that the family feud (which fans had noticed was going on for months) was caused by Tish allegedly "stealing" her now-husband Dominic Purcell, 54, from her daughter Noah Cyrus, 24.
Now, a source has claimed to Us Weekly that Miley was "fully aware" of and "absolutely knew" about Noah dating Dominic at the time Tish began pursuing him.
A second source claimed that Noah "was not Dominic’s ex" at the time, adding: "They were seeing each other when he started dating Tish."
The first source chimed in that Miley still "took her mom’s side" and fought to avoid Noah showing up to Tish and Dominic's wedding last August.
And a third source claimed that Noah "refuses to communicate" with Miley, and that Tish is "not open to any reconciliation" with her youngest child.
We knew for a while that all was not well among the Cyrus family, but there was no potential explanation for this until a source claimed to Us Weekly last week: "Noah was [seeing] Dominic when Tish started pursuing him." (It's worth noting that none of these claims have been verified by any of the Cyruses themselves.)
The source added at the time: "The turmoil between Noah and Tish goes far beyond [what people think]. Noah is very distraught over Tish stealing Dominic from her."
Things already seemed unideal when Tish and Dominic got married, and only her children Miley, Trace and Brandi were in attendance — with Noah and Braison absent.
Miley seemed to further seal the family feud when she didn't thank her father Billy Ray in her recent Grammys acceptance speech. As far as we know, it looks like there are two sides in the family at the moment: Tish, Miley, Trace, and Brandi on one side, and Billy Ray, Noah, and Braison on the other.
Well, we hope they sort it all out soon!
