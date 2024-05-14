Noah Cyrus just offered mum Tish an olive branch after family feud rumours

Noah Cyrus and her mum Tish Cyrus may have buried the hatchet. On Monday, the 24-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to celebrate Tish's 57th birthday, and though her caption was succinct - simply adding 'happy birthday mom' to the image - the photo she shared was nothing short of adorable.

In the throwback pic, a young Noah is grinning next to her mum who is holding birthday cupcakes that say: "Happy birthday Tish."

(Image credit: Courtesy of Noah Cyrus / Instagram)

While not particularly emotional, this gesture on Noah's part can definitely be read as an olive branch extended to her mother amid the family drama they have been involved in. Said drama culminated in February, after a source told Us Weekly: "Noah was [seeing] Dominic [Purcell, Tish' now-husband] when Tish started pursuing him," with her mother reportedly 'aware' that her daughter was dating the Prison Break actor, 54, at the time.

A few days after these allegations, another source told Us Weekly that Noah's older sister Miley Cyrus 'took her mom’s side' in the whole ordeal. Before this, fans already knew (or at the very least suspected) that all was not well in the Cyrus gang, after Noah and her brother Braison Cyrus skipped Tish' August 2023 wedding to Dominic, while Miley and her siblings Brandi and Trace were there for their mum on her big day.

There was also an incident when a video from an old interview resurfaced in which Miley had called Noah's music 'the most depressing EP you'll ever listen to' among other things. Seeing this clip on social media in October, Noah commented: "The disrespect in this video…"

Based on a few other tidbits of information, it has seemed for months like the Cyrus family was divided into two camps: Noah, Braison, and dad Billy Ray on one side, and Miley, Brandi, Trace, and mum Tish on the other.

Hopefully, Noah's birthday gesture is a sign that things are improving between them all.