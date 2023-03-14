Miley Cyrus made a rare red carpet appearance with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Now everyone wants to know more about her other half
We've spent the last eight weeks with Miley Cyrus' Flowers in our heads, and we're not the only ones - even the singer's former sister-in-law Elsa Pataky has shared what she really thinks of it (opens in new tab).
The song is rumoured to be about her break-up with actor Liam Hemsworth (opens in new tab), and was also released on his birthday in January.
However, Miley is now happily coupled up with her new boyfriend, Maxx Morando, and the pair even made a rare red carpet appearance at the Versace Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show last week.
But given that their relationship has been very much kept out of the spotlight, many are asking - who is Maxx Morando?
The 23 year old musician is the drummer of rock band Liily, and while the couple has made a handful of public appearances they are keen to keep their privates lives private.
In November 2021, rumours began to swirl that Miley and Maxx were dating when they attended the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. Just a month later they were spotted celebrating New Year's Eve together in Miami, and soon after were photographed looking cosy in West Hollywood.
Last year, a source told E! News that they had bonded over 'being musicians', but they've largely kept their romance under wraps.
In March 2022, Entertainment Tonight reported from a source: "They've been together for a little while and are just enjoying their relationship. Miley likes the fact that they are low-key as a couple and is just focused on doing her thing and being around people that make her happy, and Maxx does that."
Maxx has also produced two tracks on Miley's latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, and shared the artwork on his Instagram page.
So now you know!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
