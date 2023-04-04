Leonardo DiCaprio has finally addressed the Maya Jama dating rumours

When it comes to the world of celebrities, there have been some very surprising get togethers lately.

The internet went into overdrive when a video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing (opens in new tab) leaked, and Selena Gomez's fans were looking for more evidence of a rumoured blossoming romance between the Only Murders In The Building star and former One Direction boybander, Zayn Malik (opens in new tab).

And this week, there are two famous faces that are being linked yet again - Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama.

The Oscar-winning actor was said to be dating Gigi Hadid (opens in new tab) for a short period last year, and while they were spotted together during Milan Fashion Week (opens in new tab) it was reportedly 'just as friends'.

However, Leo has since been rumoured to be seeing Love Island host Maya with a source telling The Sun (opens in new tab) that they 'are in regular contact and have been on a string of dates'.

Apparently, Leo and Maya were spotted leaving the Le Piaf club in Paris in March, and were also seen spending time together in New York.

The insider said: "They have both recently come out of long-term relationships so neither of them are rushing into anything — they are having fun and seeing how it goes.

"They live in different countries and Maya has had a long ­distance relationship before and knows it’s tough, so they are taking things a day at a time. Leo has certainly been wooing her though, he loves spending time with her."

But Leo has denied the claims, according to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), although Maya has not yet publicly addressed the speculation.

The British TV personality was previously engaged to basketball player Ben Simmons, but the pair split late last year.