Margot Robbie reveals that she's taking a break from acting
"Everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now."
Margot Robbie is set to take a break from acting after her incredibly successful (and no doubt exhausting) lead role in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. The film was a phenomenal success, raking in over $1 billion globally just weeks after its release, not to mention breaking records to become the highest-grossing film directed by a woman.
As well as being a huge box office hit, Barbie had one of the most successful movie marketing campaigns of all time. Last summer, Barbiecore was inescapable - adverts, posters and merch were everywhere - and now Margot claims that 'everyone's probably sick of the sight' of her and that she should 'probably disappear from screens for a while'.
She told Deadline in a recent interview that she won't be appearing in front of the cameras anytime soon, explaining: "This is the longest I haven't acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022. So, it's already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that's the first time that's ever happened. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break'."
The Wolf of Wall Street star then added: "I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now. I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say: 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.' I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away."
But Margot won't be leaving the industry altogether. She's already doing great things behind the scenes with her company LuckyChap Entertainment which is behind one of the most-talked-about movies in recent months - Saltburn. Her company was also involved with writer and director Emerald Fennell's first film, Promising Young Woman, in 2020.
As well as keeping her producing hat on, Margot has her sights set on directing. She explained to Deadline: "I’ve always seen it as a privilege, not a right. I’ve been slowly working towards the feeling that I’ve earned the right to direct, and I feel I’m getting close to that feeling now.
"I’m not in any rush, because I feel that there’ll never be enough time to learn all the things I want to learn before I take that plunge, but I definitely have that itch, and it’s growing too strong. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to hold off."
Watch this space!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
