Margot Robbie is producing the most surprising film and we’re here for it

Margot Robbie is one of the most talked-about women in the world, and with her brainchild, Barbie, breaking box office records and going down as the film of the decade, that's not about to change.

But after 2023 saw Robbie front and centre in the blockbuster's titular role, as well as behind the scenes as producer, the 33-year-old has explained that she will be taking a break from acting to focus on the latter in the near future.

Yes, Robbie's production company LuckyChap Entertainment (which she runs with husband Tom Ackerley and co-founder Josey McNamara) is set for a busy few years, fresh off the success of its 2023 hits, Barbie and Saltburn.

Now, Robbie's production company is working on a live-action remake of the iconic video game, The Sims, a project that is reportedly back on track after the success of Barbie.

Not to mention, as of this week, it has been reported that Robbie and her production company are behind an extremely surprising upcoming film - an adaption about the world-famous board-game, Monopoly.

“Monopoly is a top property - pun fully intended,” read a statement from LuckyChap Entertainment. “Like all of the best IP, this game has resonated worldwide for generations, and we are so excited to bring this game to life alongside the wonderful teams involved at Lionsgate and Hasbro.”

"This is the longest I haven't acted on a set because we finished Barbie in October of 2022," Robbie explained of her break from acting in a recent interview with Deadline. "So, it's already been more than a year since I was on set as an actor, and other than Covid, that's the first time that's ever happened. Everyone’s like, ‘Are you having a break?’ And I’m like, ‘You do know I’m a producer, right? We don’t get a break'.

"I also think everyone’s probably sick of the sight of me for now," she continued. "I should probably disappear from screens for a while. Honestly, if I did another movie too soon, people would say: 'Her again? We just did a whole summer with her. We’re over it.' I don’t know what I’ll do next, but I hope it’s a little while away."

According to Robbie, she's also interested in directing in the future, telling the publication: "I’ve always seen it as a privilege, not a right".

"I’ve been slowly working towards the feeling that I’ve earned the right to direct, and I feel I’m getting close to that feeling now," she explained. "I’m not in any rush, because I feel that there’ll never be enough time to learn all the things I want to learn before I take that plunge, but I definitely have that itch, and it’s growing too strong. I don’t know how much longer I’ll be able to hold off."

Well, this is extremely exciting.

We will continue to update this story.