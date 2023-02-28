Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted spending time together in Milan

Back in September, the world was rather surprised to learn that Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio were dating (opens in new tab).

Just a month after splitting from model Camila Morrone after four years together, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was said to be besotted with Gigi, with a source telling US Weekly: "He thinks she’s beautiful of course but also a wise and cool character who’s got a very cultured and educated take on life."

It also spurred a number of headlines claiming that Leo doesn't date any woman over 25 (opens in new tab) as "he’s gotten older but his taste has not gotten any older", apparently.

However, Gigi and Leo - joint name Gionardo? - seemed to buck this supposed age rule, given that the model turned 27 last year.

While the couple garnered a number of stans rather quickly, it was reported in January that they were only casually dating, and earlier this month they had cooled things off as it had 'fizzled out'.

So many were surprised to hear that Gigi and Leo were spotted spending time together in Italy last week as Milan Fashion Week unfolded. In photos published by TMZ, the pair were seen leaving restaurant Casa Cipriani just ten minutes apart.

But for anyone hoping this signals a reunion, notions of romance were quickly quashed as a source claimed they're 'just friends'.

According to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), an insider said: "Gigi and Leo spent time together in Milan but they are just friends and are not dating.

"The two get along well and were enjoying time together with friends...Gigi's priority is her daughter and her business and that's what she's focusing on right now."

So, that's that.