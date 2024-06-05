Lady Gaga has addressed pregnancy speculation in the most iconic way

Lady Gaga has responded to pregnancy speculation since pictures of her at her sister's wedding went viral over the weekend. The star was Maid of Honour for her younger sister, Natali Germanotta, at her picturesque wedding in Maine, US, and in some of the photos Gaga can be seen wearing a beautiful flowing peach-nude gown as she stands beside the bride. But it was the additional photos of Gaga wearing a figure-hugging black dress that immediately went viral and sparked speculation that she is expecting with her partner of four years, Michael Polansky. The pictures also had fans convinced that Lady Gaga is engaged, as eagle-eyed netizens spotted a ring on her wedding finger.

Gaga has spoken about her desire to keep her personal life private, and while she has reportedly been dating Polansky since late 2020, in an open letter last year she said that it's important for her to draw boundaries with what she shares with the public, explaining: "I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."

Now, in response to the pregnancy speculation which has swept social media over the last few days, Gaga has posted a video on TikTok to shut down the rumours. Quoting one of Taylor Swift's songs from her recent album The Tortured Poets Department, she mocked the commentary by writing: "Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym."

Wearing a black t-shirt and sitting in hair and make-up, she overlaid the video with audio which says: "I don't have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."

Gaga also redirected the conversation from pregnancy rumours to encouraging her followers to register to vote as the US prepares for the presidential elections on Tuesday 5th November. She wrote: "Register to vote at www.headcount.org."

Her TikTok followers were quick to comment, with one person writing: "The Taylor reference I'm OBSESSED."

Another added: "My mother was QUICK with a response lol."

So there you have it.