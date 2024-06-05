Lady Gaga has addressed pregnancy speculation in the most iconic way
Queen.
Lady Gaga has responded to pregnancy speculation since pictures of her at her sister's wedding went viral over the weekend. The star was Maid of Honour for her younger sister, Natali Germanotta, at her picturesque wedding in Maine, US, and in some of the photos Gaga can be seen wearing a beautiful flowing peach-nude gown as she stands beside the bride. But it was the additional photos of Gaga wearing a figure-hugging black dress that immediately went viral and sparked speculation that she is expecting with her partner of four years, Michael Polansky. The pictures also had fans convinced that Lady Gaga is engaged, as eagle-eyed netizens spotted a ring on her wedding finger.
Gaga has spoken about her desire to keep her personal life private, and while she has reportedly been dating Polansky since late 2020, in an open letter last year she said that it's important for her to draw boundaries with what she shares with the public, explaining: "I can say for the first time in many years that my love of making art, music, fashion, and supporting community has never been more fulfilling."
Now, in response to the pregnancy speculation which has swept social media over the last few days, Gaga has posted a video on TikTok to shut down the rumours. Quoting one of Taylor Swift's songs from her recent album The Tortured Poets Department, she mocked the commentary by writing: "Not pregnant – just down bad cryin' at the gym."
@ladygaga
register to vote or check if you're registered EASILY at www.headcount.org♬ I AM THE AESTHETIC _yaesthetician - yas 💚🌻🍭🫧
Wearing a black t-shirt and sitting in hair and make-up, she overlaid the video with audio which says: "I don't have to find an aesthetic, I am an aesthetic. I mean, I'm sure there's somebody out here right now who is going into Pinterest trying to type up all these adjectives to describe me."
Gaga also redirected the conversation from pregnancy rumours to encouraging her followers to register to vote as the US prepares for the presidential elections on Tuesday 5th November. She wrote: "Register to vote at www.headcount.org."
Her TikTok followers were quick to comment, with one person writing: "The Taylor reference I'm OBSESSED."
Another added: "My mother was QUICK with a response lol."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
So there you have it.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Dancing for the Devil's Melanie Wilking shares what her relationship with Miranda is like now
Here's what she had to say
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Glazed nails are done for—summer 2024 is all about the glossy manicure and these 12 looks prove it
Whatever shade or nail art you choose, just make it glossy
By Rebecca Fearn
-
After months of travelling, I can confirm these 6 simple steps eradicated any skin shininess but kept my glow
These anti-shine products and tips withstand even 40-degree heat
By Rebecca Fearn
-
All the clues that the Beyoncé and Lady Gaga Telephone sequel is coming
Mothers unite
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
5 Moments You Need To See From The Grammys Last Night
These are the moments everyone is talking about this morning…
By Caroline Leaper
-
This Is How 2016’s Oscar Nominees Are Reacting To Their Big News
Because, really, it’s a pretty big deal.
By Caroline Leaper
-
Adele, Miley Cyrus and One Direction Have More In Common Than You Ever Realised
Don't be surprised if you spot Adele celebrating this news with One Direction and Miley Cyrus. They may even invite Rihanna along...
By Jessica Bridgeman
-
Victoria And David Beckham Share Their Date Night With A Very Special Guest…
Victoria and David Beckham enjoy a special date night with their family, and a surprising special guest...
By Jessica Bridgeman
-
Versace Names Lady Gaga As Its Official SS14 Muse
Lady Gaga has been unveiled as the brand new face of Italian fashion brand Versace
By Marie Claire
-
Lady Gaga Rocks The Roundhouse For iTunes Festival
Lady Gaga made a comeback at London's iTunes festival this weekend with a set of brand-new material
By Marie Claire
-
WATCH: Lady Gaga Shows Off Killer Figure In Raunchy New Video
Catch a glimpse of Lady Gaga as she flaunts her fabulous figure in new comeback video
By Becky Freeth