This is why Kylie Jenner's baby name is causing a stir online

It's always tough to choose the right baby name, with some parents changing their son on daughter's name later on in their lives.

Kylie Jenner did just this, only announcing the new name of her second child - who is due to turn 1 next month - recently. Taking to Instagram, she shared some very adorable pictures of her son, who she has named Aire, after originally calling him Wolf.

However, the unusual name has caused a stir online - with some fans wondering if Kylie, who threw a very extravagant baby shower before he was born, is aware of the Arabic or Spanish translation of the word Aire.

Taking to Twitter fans explained, and seemed to find it very amusing, claiming that the translation of her son's name actually meant 'penis'.

Umm should someone tell Kylie Jenner she renamed her son Aire which is a common Arabic expression for ‘my penis’ or nah?January 22, 2023 See more

Between the news of Kylie Jenner naming her son Aire and Beyonce performing with the Mayyas in Dubai, Arab twitter is truly having a momentJanuary 22, 2023 See more

The Kardashian of course isn't shy about choosing elaborate names for her children, with her four-year-old daughter named Stormi. However, it may be a little awkward to have to explain to her her son, when he grows up, what his name actually means in Arabic.

Talking about the name she originally gave him at birth Kylie said in an interview last year: "Twenty-four hours before we had to sign the birth certificate, or else they just register him without a name and he doesn’t get a social security number.

"So I felt the pressure to choose a name, and then Khloe said, the day before we sign, 'What about Wolf?'

"I like the WW, so we just put Wolf Webster in that moment. Right after I signed the birth certificate, I was like, 'What did I just do?'

"It’s a part of his story but his name has changed."