Britney Spears is writing a memoir - and the 'finishing touches' are underway

Britney Spears has had a turbulent year, which has seen her split from ex-husband Sam Asghari, but she has shown no signs of slowing down, as Britney has been working on her own tell-all memoir.

In fact Britney's memoir, The Woman in Me, is just weeks away from hitting the shelves.

The Toxic hitmaker has given fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of the bookmaking process, as the 41-year-old singer has recently revealed her memoir is now in print.

Britney shared a video on Instagram to show her books being printed.

She captioned the post: "Putting the finishing touches on my book… eeeek !!! #TheWomanInMe @simonandschuster @gallerybooks."

The clip has already garnered 80,000 likes - and growing.

It has recently been reported Britney was paid $15 million for her book, which is quite a hefty sum.

The memoir allows Britney the space to share everything about her, her relationships, career highs and lows, and conservatorship, which had been managed by her father Jamie Spears until it ended in November 2021.

Though Britney and Sam have split, their break-up is said to have been left out of the memoir, as she started writing the text before they ended their relationship.

However, the text may mark the first time Britney speaks out on her other relationships with recognisable faces.

In a separate social post, Britney shared a cryptic message, and said: "There's so much I've kept private that's gone on with me personally and maybe one day I can let people know … until then, there's 3 sides to every story! Your side, my side, and the truth!"

To accompany the book Britney is slated to sit down with Oprah Winfrey to discuss the contents of her book, though she has decided against an official book tour.

A source told Page Six Britney "has no desire" to do interviews after her "mental health, sexuality, parenting, and body image constantly scrutinised."

The insider added: "Britney wants this to be her moment she talks to the world, to tell her side of the story and set the record straight.

"There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever."

Britney's memoir is set for release for October 24 - and we are ready and raring for it to drop.