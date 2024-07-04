Justin and Hailey Bieber's 'bond is stronger than ever' amid pregnancy

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are absolutely loving the experience of expecting their first baby together.

"Justin has been so affectionate and loving toward Hailey and can’t wait for the next phase in their lives," a source told Us Weekly amid Hailey's pregnancy. "Their bond is stronger than ever."

The insider also said: "Hailey is ecstatic and soaking up every moment of her pregnancy," adding that she's working hard on the baby's nursery so it will be ready in time for the little one's arrival. "It’s a lot of neutral colours and it’s a classic design with a modern touch," the source explained.

A second source told the publication: "Overall, Hailey has been feeling great. She hasn’t stopped working and is finishing up her latest launch before she takes time off from travelling."

And Hailey and Justin's relationship? "They’ve come a long way and are in a really great place right now," the second source added.

The supermodel announced in May she was expecting her first child with the popstar, posting a video and photos of their vow renewal ceremony — featuring her baby bump.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

Shortly after, a source explained to Us Weekly that Hailey hadn't wanted to get pregnant too early into her marriage to Justin. "Although she always knew she wanted to have a baby, she didn’t want to rush things after getting married," the insider said.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The two have been married since 2018, and have always been open about wanting children together when the time was right for it.

Meanwhile, not only has Hailey's pregnancy made her, her husband and her family extremely happy, but it's also been great to watch from afar — especially when it comes to her stunning pregnancy looks, which are no doubt on every stylish mum-to-be's mood board right now.

The pregnancy has also been providing us with some light entertainment, like when we found out from Hailey what her biggest pregnancy craving was: "egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce." We won't lie, that might be one thing Hailey won't be influencing us on.