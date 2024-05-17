Hailey Bieber's unusual new pregnancy craving is going viral

Last week, Hailey and Justin Bieber announced that they are expecting their first child together. The couple, who have been married since 2018, shared their baby news on social media with a series of photographs where they can be seen renewing their wedding vows, with the Rhode beauty founder gently cradling her bump.

Alongside the images and short video, Hailey simply tagged her husband and several celebrities were quick to send their congratulations, with everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow to Kaia Gerber posting their well wishes.

The couple has previously spoken about their desire to start a family, but insisted they would only do so 'when the time was right' with Justin telling Ellen DeGeneres in 2020: "I think she just is not ready yet, and I think that's OK. I'm going to have as many as Hailey is willing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe. It's her body and whatever she wants to do."

Last year, Hailey explained that she 'want kids so bad, but I get scared' during an interview with The Sunday Times, adding: "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

It has been reported by TMZ that Hailey is around six months pregnant, and while neither Hailey nor Justin have confirmed this, if accurate it would mean that they could welcome their first child at the end of the summer. But one thing that Hailey has spoken about is her unusual pregnancy cravings.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, she shared a photo of what she is currently enjoying - egg salad with pickles and hot sauce. She wrote on the image: "Currently my biggest craving. Egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce, and no you’re not allowed to judge."

(Image credit: Instagram / Hailey Bieber)

On X, formerly Twitter, many of her fans chimed in to share their thoughts - and while some people admitted that they'd eat it regardless of whether or not they were pregnant, others found it a little unusual.

One person wrote: "I’m not even pregnant and I’d devour that lmao."

A second added: "Pregnancy cravings can be so random. I remember my friend craving pickles and ice cream together."

The couple is reportedly over the moon about the arrival of their first child together, with a source telling PEOPLE: "Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby. They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby."

Congratulations to Hailey and Justin!