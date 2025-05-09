Blake Lively’s lawyers confirm she'll take the stand and 'tell her story' in Justin Baldoni trial

Blake Lively remains locked in a legal battle with her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

The 37-year-old actress took legal action against Baldoni, 41, in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

In a statement to The Times, Lively explained that she hopes her complaint will help "pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct", and "protect others who may be targeted."

Baldoni has denied the allegations, filing a $400 million defamation lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and the couple's publicist Leslie Sloane.

And with Lively and Baldoni's legal battle ongoing, a trial has officially been set for March 2026.

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) A photo posted by on

This week, Lively's lawyer spoke out about the upcoming trial, confirming to PEOPLE that the actress will take the stand and testify.

"The ultimate moment for a plaintiff's story to be told is at trial," Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb explained to the publication. "We expect that to be the case here. So we would, of course, expect her to be a witness at her trial. Of course she’s going to testify.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There are individuals that were witnesses to or experienced misconduct that is relevant to Ms. Lively's claims," he added when opening up about details of the 2026 trial. "We expect their testimony, particularly about what took place on set, will come out through live witness testimony."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively herself has not spoken publicly about the trial, but she did allude to the ongoing legal battle during a recent appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

"Without going too into it, this year has been full of the highest highs and the lowest lows of my life," Lively recalled to Meyers.

"I see so many women around afraid to speak, especially right now afraid to share their experiences," she later explained.

"And fear is by design. It's what keeps us silent. But I also acknowledge that many people don't have the opportunity to speak. So I do feel fortunate that I've been able to. And it's the women who have had the ability to use their voice that's kept me strong and helped me in my belief and my fight for the world to be safer for women and girls."

We will continue to update this story.