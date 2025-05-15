Blake Lively’s Lawyer Responds to Claim She ‘Threatened’ To Share Taylor Swift's Texts

The ongoing legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated in recent weeks. The actors are set to go to trial following Lively's lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star and director, which she filed in December 2024. In it, she accused Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and allegedly co-ordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni has denied all claims against him, and swiftly filed his own $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and the actress's publicist, Leslie Sloane - suing the trio for defamation.

While Blake's lawyers have confirmed that she will take the stand during the trial, which is currently set for March 2026, Taylor Swift has now been implicated in the legal battle. The singer was subpoenaed by Baldoni's team earlier this month, with the Jane the Virgin actor claiming that Taylor was involved in Blake's alleged attempts to claim control over creative decisions for the film. However, Taylor has denied any involvement and is reportedly fighting the subpoena, with her legal team claiming it 'is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.'

Although Blake's team requested to overturn Taylor's subpoena, on Wednesday Justin's legal team filed a letter to the judge stating they believed it was a necessary move. The letter claims that Blake had 'coerced' Taylor to publicly take her side in the ongoing dispute and delete their private text messages, alleging that Blake demanded Taylor "release a statement of support for Ms. Lively, intimating that, if Ms. Swift refused to do so, private text messages of a personal nature in Ms. Lively's possession would be released."

However, in a statement to People, Blake's attorney Mike Gottlieb denied the accusations, stating: "This is categorically false. We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality."

He continued: "This is what we have come to expect from the Wayfarer parties’ lawyers, who appear to love nothing more than shooting first, without any evidence, and with no care for the people they are harming in the process. We will imminently file motions with the court to hold these attorneys accountable for their misconduct here."

We will continue to update this story.