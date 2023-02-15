Emily Ratajkowski appears to confirm new relationship rumours with a nude photo

Emily Ratajkowski appears to have confirmed her new relationship on social media following weeks of speculation - and, in true Em Rata style, it is equal parts spicy and hilarious.

The model and author recently spoke about letting go of control and embracing vulnerability (opens in new tab), and has opened up about dating (opens in new tab) following her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage.

While rumours were swirling that she was dating Pete Davidson, Emily spoke about relationships during an episode of her High Low podcast, stating that she 'attracts the worst men' (opens in new tab) and that she is looking for 'a confident man' who has nothing to prove.

Now it seems that she's ready to confirm her new relationship with comedian Eric André as the pair appeared to go Instagram official for Valentine's Day.

Posting a series of photos on his account, Eric shared snaps of the pair in her apartment, both posing, smiling, and rather naked.

While he lays on the couch holding a glass of wine and covered by nothing but a heart emoji, Emily can be seen in the mirror wearing a nude bra and looking over her shoulder.

He captioned the photos: "Happy Valentine's Day."

In the photo, Eric also appears to be 'shushing' - perhaps a nod to the fact that their romance is not so secret anymore.

The pair celebrated Valentine's Day at Madison Square Garden last night, attending the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets game together.

Rumours of a relationship started online when photos of Emily and Eric enjoying lunch and dinner dates began to surface over the last few weeks. They were also spotted kissing on the beach during a getaway in the Cayman Islands in January.

Cute.