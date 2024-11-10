Jennifer Lopez has responded to Ben Affleck calling her "spectacular"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been front and centre in 2024, separating after two years of marriage, with the 'Let's Get Loud' singer filing for divorce earlier this year.

Lopez has opened up about the separation since the news of their split, telling Interview magazine that "being in a relationship doesn't define [her].

"I can’t be looking for happiness in other people," the 55-year-old singer explained. "I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

While Lopez has spoken publicly about their relationship, Affleck has remained tight-lipped, breaking his silence only this week to compliment her performance in their joint new film, Unstoppable.

Affleck, who produced the film, was asked by Entertainment Tonight about his former wife's performance, to which he replied: "Jennifer is spectacular".

"We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story," he explained in the full interview. "Jennifer is spectacular. [This film] is another one that we're really, really proud of."

A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo) A photo posted by on

Affleck's praise was later relayed to Lopez during a red carpet interview, who appeared visibly touched by her former husband's words.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I would describe all of the cast and everybody behind the scenes as spectacular and wonderful," she replied, thanking the reporter for relaying Affleck's words.

Lopez has so far received praise across the board for her performance in Unstoppable, with sources reporting that she even has the Oscars in her sights.

"She wants an Oscar for Unstoppable," a source previously told the Daily Mail. "She is sensational in it, I saw the movie and wow, she nails it. I think a lot of people have discounted her acting skills because she is such a glamazon but this film is a wake up call.

"Jen wanted the Oscar for Hustlers and felt she deserved it, and she pretty much did but there is prejudice against her," the source added. "There is a hope that she will get the gold for Unstoppable."

Well, this is exciting.