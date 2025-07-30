Palestinians Are Dying of Starvation in Gaza — Here’s What You Can Do to Help
Feeling helpless about Gaza? Turn that into action today
Last week, the world was again shocked as harrowing images of starving children spread across social media and the front pages of newspapers. According to the United Nations, nearly 2 million people in Gaza are now at risk of starvation. Food prices have skyrocketed, while essential supplies run dangerously low. Hospitals report a worrying surge in patients suffering from extreme hunger-related illnesses, with children disproportionately affected. One in five children in Gaza City is malnourished says the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA).
Over 100 international humanitarian groups have issued urgent calls for action to address the widespread starvation affecting Gaza’s population. As Gaza’s healthcare system buckles under the weight of mass malnutrition, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has also issued a stark warning about the accelerating crisis.
MSF explains that food scarcity, damaged infrastructure, and limited access to medical care mean Palestinians are “wasting away”. The situation has reached unprecedented levels of severity, with children and the elderly bearing the heaviest burden. In many areas, food has become a luxury item, and the risk of famine-related deaths rises daily.
On July 15th, the United Nations reported that 875 people had been confirmed dead in recent weeks while attempting to source food, highlighting the dire reality on the ground.
Yesterday, the Israeli military announced “a local tactical pause in military activity” after aid organisations warned of mass starvation. However, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher told the BBC that aid deliveries during the pause were a “drop in the ocean”.
Human rights organisations and advocacy groups are calling for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to reach those in need.
The UK has a key role to play in tackling this crisis. As a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, the UK can influence global efforts to secure a ceasefire and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza without delay. British lawmakers, humanitarian groups, and protesters have all called on the government to take stronger action by supporting peace talks and helping ease the blockade.
If you’re feeling helpless about Gaza, channel that feeling into action: donate to trusted aid organisations (more on that below), amplify Palestinian voices, and speak out for justice.
So, How Can You Help?
Write to Your MP
- Find Your MP: Use the UK Parliament website to find your MP based on your postcode. Visit: Find your MP.
- Check Your MP's Contact Details: MPs often provide contact details on their official websites, including email addresses and postal addresses. You can also find their social media profiles.
Tips for Writing to Your MP
- Introduce yourself: Start by stating your name, address, and the fact that you are a constituent in their area. MPs prioritise messages from their constituents.
- Be clear and direct: Make it clear that you are writing because of the urgent humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the UK’s role in addressing it.
- Ask specific questions:
- Urge them to call for an immediate ceasefire.
- Ask them to support open humanitarian corridors to Gaza.
- Request that the UK government increase its financial and logistical support for humanitarian aid.
- Encourage them to push for diplomatic efforts to ease the blockade on Gaza.
- Personalise your message: Share why this issue matters to you personally. A heartfelt message can resonate more than a generic one. However, a generic message is still better than no message.
- Be respectful: MPs are more likely to respond to polite, well-written communications.
- Spread the word: Encourage others in your community to contact their MPs as well. The more people who raise their voices, the harder it is for MPs to ignore the issue. Share on social media with links to Find your MP
Template Letters
As a UK citizen, you can influence your MP’s stance on the Gaza crisis and push for action from the UK government. If you’re pressed for time, there are countless organisations with template letters. Below are five you can put your name to today.
- Action Against Hunger: Families in Gaza can't wait
- Amnesty International: Restart The Ceasefire Now
- Medical Aid for Palestinians: Protect Palestinians in Gaza against atrocities
- War Child: Red Line for Gaza
- UNA-UK: The UK must use all tools available to halt the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.
5 Petitions to Sign to Support Gaza
- Sign War Child's petition
- Sign Save the Children's petition
- Sign Amnesty International's petition
- Sign Oxfam's petition
- Sign ActionAid's petition
- See all open petitions to UK Government and Parliament relating to Gaza
5 Charities You Can Donate to
- Unicef: Donate to Gaza Appeal for Children in Crisis
- Save the Children: Donate to help children around the world get food, healthcare and education.
- Doctors Without Borders (MSF UK): Donate to support medical work in Gaza and in current conflicts in the Middle East, including the West Bank and Lebanon.
- The Sameer Project: A grassroots donations-based initiative, led by Palestinians in the diaspora, working to supply aid to displaced families in Gaza.
- World Central Kitchen: Donate to help WCK provide fresh meals to communities in need
