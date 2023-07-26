This Mallorcan oasis is an art lover's paradise—Inside the Iberostar Grand Portals Nous Hotel

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Nestled in the south, western coast of Mallorca, just twenty minutes outside of Palma is Portals Nous, a neighbourhood filled with turquoise beaches and home to five-star hotel, Iberostar Grand Portals Nous.

Complete with a rooftop pool, spa, fitness centre and beachside restaurant, Iberostar Grand Portals Nous makes the perfect home base for any Mallorcan vacation. The hotel sits metres from a picturesque beach, where you can laze away the day, while also retaining practical proximity to the bustling streets of Palma. It's idyllic both in location and atmosphere, allowing you the flexibility to navigate your holiday however you wish. Keep scrolling to read all about Iberostar Grand Portals Nous.

The Vibe

(Image credit: Iberostar )

From the moment you set foot inside the hotel's reception, you can tell the Iberostar Grand Portals Nous is all about relaxation. The staff are attentive and all smiles, willing to help with whatever you need, while the architecture of the building has been designed to maximise ocean views. Creating a stark contrast to the white walls of the hotel, turquoise waters can be seen at almost every turn.

Designed by Marcel Wanders the hotel is also unique, thanks to its innovative use of art. Colourful artwork adorns the hallways of the hotel, bringing a decidedly different feel to the space and completely transcending usual hotel decor.

The Rooms

(Image credit: Iberostar )

With luxe white interiors and an ocean blue horizon outside every window, Iberostar Grand Portals Nous's rooms are just as tranquil as you'd expect. Continuing the artistic theme of the hotel, each room is fitted with a giant blue installation and ombre-orange carpet to reflect both the ocean and sunset on the Spanish island.

If you're looking for something extra unique, the hotel is also complete with various 'themed' rooms. One room, aptly named, The Star Gazer suite, comes fitted with a Swarovski crystal ceiling, while The Gamer room is equipped with videogames, pinball machines, and table football.

(Image credit: Iberostar)

The Restaurant

Astir, the hotel's restaurant, is a dining experience with a difference. Set just steps from the picturesque Portals Nous beach, the restaurant allows diners to look over the water, taking in the view while having their breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The restaurant offers a buffet breakfast in the morning, alongside A La Carte options like omelettes, smoked salmon bagels and avocado toast, while the lunch and dinner service focuses on creating modern takes on classic Mallorcan flavours. The restaurant really excels in its seafood offering with its grilled seabass being particularly impressive. The grilled sirloin was also a meal to remember, as were the restaurant's desserts including a very scrumptious creamy mahón cheesecake.

The Spa

(Image credit: Iberostar )

A calming retreat within the busy walls of the hotel, Iberostar Portals Nous' spa is an absolute oasis. Lined with blue tiles and the hotel's recognisable tree statues, the space is certainly a place to de-stress. Complete with two saunas, a salt bath, a steam room and separate therapy rooms for private massages, the area has all the necessities to ensure you leave feeling far more relaxed than when you arrived.

If you're in need of some extra R&R, you can also treat yourself to a massage from one of Iberostar's professional therapists. The trained therapist will ask about any concerns and then target specific areas based on your needs, all while taking a calm and relaxing approach. It is sure to leave you feeling very zen.

The Beach

If you're a fan of crystal blue waters and soft, pale sand you're sure to be impressed with Portals Nous, the breathtaking beach which sits on the steps of the Iberostar Hotel.

While beach chairs on the sand are charged at a price per day, guests of the hotel can rent stand-up paddle boards for free from reception to enjoy the warm Mallorcan waters in all of their glistening glory. The sea is so clear that no matter how far you paddle out into the bay, you can always see the bottom of the ocean floor. Not to mention, the cove is protected meaning the beach is devoid of large waves, making it very family-friendly.

Overall, it is the perfect place to spend a morning, afternoon or entire day relaxing.

The Gallery

(Image credit: Iberostar )

One thing that makes Iberostar Grand Portals Nous so unique is the fact that the hotel has its own art gallery. A short walk from reception, just below the hotel's pool you can find a surprising artistic escape that will transport you away from the beach town.

Filled with work by graffiti artist Nick Walker, as well as a vast array of recognisable Kaws Bearbrick figures, the gallery is made for enthusiasts of modern art. The rest of the hotel is also filled with art work as pieces line both the hallways and hotel rooms on each floor. In fact, many of the pieces have QR codes next to them which allow you to find out more information and even purchase a piece if you wish to do so.

The Details

For more information, or to book your stay, head to the Iberostar website.