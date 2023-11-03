Jennifer Aniston once shared her fear of losing Matthew Perry in a resurfaced interview

Following the news of Matthew Perry's death last weekend, there has been an outpouring of love for the Friends star, with celebrities, royals and co-stars sharing tributes to the late actor.

While he was well known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom, Matthew dedicated much of his life to helping those who struggled with addiction as a result of his own experiences. In his 2022 memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, he detailed his own struggles with alcohol and drugs, and noted that Jennifer Aniston - who he worked with on Friends for ten years - was the co-star that 'reached out the most' during his recovery.

In a resurfaced clip from an interview which took place in 2004, Jennifer was asked to share something about her co-star that they might 'not know about themselves'. Talking to ABC’s Diane Sawyer, she was asked what Matthew may not know about himself, and she responded: "That he’s all right."

Appearing teary and wiping her eyes, while Sawyer's voiceover references his struggles with addiction, Jennifer added: "He’s struggled. We didn’t know, we weren’t equipped to deal with it. Nobody had ever dealt with that, and at the idea of even losing him... he’s having a road, but he’s all right."

Matthew's Friends co-stars released a joint statement in the wake of his death, describing the loss as 'devastating' and asking for privacy while they grieve. They wrote: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

Initial toxicology tests have reportedly found that there was 'no meth or fentanyl' in Matthew's system when he was found unresponsive at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. The official cause of death has yet to be determined.

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.