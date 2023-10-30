Friends stars, royals and celebrities pay tribute to Matthew Perry

The news of Matthew Perry's death this weekend has shocked millions across the world, particularly Friends fans who have looked up to the actor as their source of lightness and laughter since the show started in 1994.

Perry played the iconic Chandler Bing for ten years, and in more recent years has been an advocate for substance abuse awareness and rehabilitations following his own experiences. He created the Perry House - a sober facility for men - in his former Malibu home and worked to encourage those suffering from addiction to seek help.

Following the news of his death, a number of his Friends co-stars, as well as royals and celebrities, have shared touching tributes to the actor.

Friends co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, as well as executive producer Kevin Bright, expressed their shock and said they were 'deeply, deeply saddened'. In a statement, they said: "It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives," they wrote in a statement. He was a brilliant talent. It's a cliche to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew's case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us... We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Stars of the show have also shared their condolences, with Maggie Wheeler - who played Chandler's girlfriend Janice - wrote on Instagram: "What a loss.The world will miss you Matthew Perry . The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Actor Morgan Fairchild - who played his on-screen mother - wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son', Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family."

There has also been a tribute from one member of the British royal family, with the Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson sharing her experience of meeting Perry with her followers on social media, writing: "I remember being thrilled to have met a natural talent, comedian and brilliant actor. It is a tragedy to lose you so early in life, rest in peace dear Matthew... you have given so much joy and laughter to so many."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who attended the same school as Perry, wrote on X: "Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

His family have since released a statement to People magazine, saying: "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

While his former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow have not yet spoken publicly about losing their friend, a source told Page Six that the actors are 'devastated' by the news, claiming: "The cast is reeling from the loss of their brother because that’s what Matty was — their brother... It’s just devastating. The entire cast are close, they will be devastated, because they were together through the best of times and worst of times. And when Matty was sick, they protected him, they looked after him fiercely."

Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.