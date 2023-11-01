Matthew Perry said one Friends co-star 'reached out the most' during his struggle with addiction
"I’m really grateful to her for that."
Following the news of Matthew Perry's death last weekend, celebrities and royals have been sharing tributes to the Friends actor. The 54 year old, who played Chandler Bing in the sitcom for ten years, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles on Saturday.
His former co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Courteney Cox, released a statement on Monday sharing that they are 'devastated' by the news, writing: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss. In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."
Before his death, Matthew Perry was open about his struggles with addiction and his path to sobriety, and in 2022 he spoke about the Friends co-star that supported him throughout his recovery.
In an interview with ABC News’s Diane Sawyer in an October last year, he said that Jennifer Aniston was 'the one that reached out the most', saying: "You know, I’m really grateful to her for that."
He also added that she was the first of his co-stars to discuss his drinking, continuing: "Imagine how scary a moment that was... I should have been the toast of the town, but I was in a dark room meeting with nothing but drug dealers and completely alone."
In his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew detailed his experience of addiction and expressed why he wanted to share his story in an interview on the Q with Tom Power podcast when he said: "The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says: 'I can’t stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
William and Kate have the sweetest nicknames for Princess Charlotte
Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ever wondered what the Royals wear to workout? These 5 brands are on Royal rotation
The Royal seal of approval means these brands are worth the investment.
By Dionne Brighton
-
Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, and Hailey Bieber have all been spotted with bags from this sustainable brand – yours for under £300
It bag status achieved
By Sofia Piza
-
Friends stars, royals and celebrities pay tribute to Matthew Perry
"This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Friends star Matthew Perry has died at 54
Emergency services attended a 'water emergency' at his LA home, according to reports.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston says she's 'so over' cancel culture and doesn't 'put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket'
"I probably just got cancelled by saying that."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston says you have to be 'careful' with comedy now as a 'whole generation of kids find Friends offensive'
"I don’t think there was a sensitivity like there is now."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Courteney Cox did a Monica Geller act on her Hollywood Walk of Fame star
Could this BE any greater?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Aniston's brilliant (and hilarious) pedicure hack is going viral
Well, that's one way to do it
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow just had a surprise Friends reunion
Icons only.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Paul Rudd on the one thing he regrets he about Friends
"I just thought, I shouldn’t be here."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde