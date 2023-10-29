Friends star Matthew Perry has died at 54

Friends star Matthew Perry has died, aged 54. The actor, who played Chandler Bing on the popular sitcom for ten years, passed away in an apparent drowning at his home in Los Angeles, according to reports.

His representative and law enforcement told US media that the star was found at his Pacific Palisades home, with Sky News and BBC News reporting that he was found unresponsive following a 911 call at 4.07pm local time (12.07am UK time). A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told the BBC it was treated as a 'water emergency' although he was not named.

Friends aired between 1994 and 2004 and became one of the biggest US sitcoms of our generation, with Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc appearing alongside Perry for a decade. The show's finale became the most watched TV episode of the noughties with 52.5 million viewers tuning in in the US, and Friends is widely considered to be one of the most successful shows of all time.

Warner Bros Television Group, which produced Friends, released a statement following the news, saying: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

NBC, the network which aired the series, also shared a statement, which read: "He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations."

Many have flocked to social media to shared their condolences, with actor Selma Blair taking to Instagram to write: "All of us loved Matthew Perry, and I did especially. Every day. I loved him unconditionally. And he me. And I’m broken. Broken hearted. Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed."

Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.