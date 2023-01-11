We might only be ten days into 2023 but it's already time to welcome in awards season. Last night, things kicked off with the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. And while Jennifer Coolidge's acceptance speech, Jerrod Carmichael's jokes and Angela Bassett's emotional win are making headlines, as a beauty editor, I'm way more interesting in the 2023 Golden Globes beauty looks.

Historically, I find the beauty looks at awards ceremonies to be a little, well, stale. But 2023's Golden Globes looks were anything but. In fact, I'd say last night's looks were amongst some of my favourite red-carpet beauty moments ever. From Jenna Ortega's shag hairstyle (opens in new tab) and Margot's subtle pink make-up look (opens in new tab) to Lily James's Hollywood glow and Ayo Adebri stunning nude lipstick (opens in new tab)—I was hooked on the content.

I was so hooked, in fact, that I stayed up practically all night scrolling Instagram. I spent hours doing some digging into what make-up artists and hair stylists were behind each celeb's looks—and my research paid off. What I found was a pretty extensive list of each product used for each look.

And because I'm not much of a gatekeeper (I'd be a terrible beauty editor if I was), I figured I'd share the fruits of my labour with you all. So here goes, a top-line overview of the exact beauty products featured in the 2023 Golden Globe beauty looks...

Jenna Ortega

A post shared by David Stanwell (@davestanwell) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

As far as I'm concerned, Jenna Ortega won the red carpet last night. She won. That's it. Everything from her shaggy wolf cut to her gothic double-lined eye (opens in new tab) was sheer perfection. In fact, I'd say that approximately 40% of my time last night was taken up with trying to get to the bottom of this look.

Very sadly, Ortega's make-up artist, Vincent Oquendo (opens in new tab) is yet to share any details on products (as soon as I hear anything, I'll let you know). The good news is, however, that hairstylist David Stanwel (opens in new tab)l shared a quick snap of the hair products on his Instagram story—thank me later.

(opens in new tab) Fekkai Clean Stylers Prime Mist £25 at Naturisimo (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fekkai Clean Stylers Root Lift £27 at Naturisimo (opens in new tab)

Margot Robbie

A post shared by Bryce Scarlett (@brycescarlett) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

What is a red carpet without a stunning beauty look from Margot Robbie? Embracing various shades of Barbie pink, Margot's make-up was healthy-looking, lit-from-within brilliance. Her long-time make-up artist, Pati Dubroff (opens in new tab) came through with the product details.

As a Chanel ambassador, it's needless to say Robbie's entire make-up look came courtesy of Chanel products (most notably that subtly brilliant blush eye). However, Dubroff also shared some products she used for Robbie's skin prep, including a high-tech vitamin C serum.

(opens in new tab) Image Skincare Vital C Hydrating Anti-Aging Serum £79.99 at Face the Future (opens in new tab)

Jessica Chastain

A post shared by Renato Campora (@renatocampora) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

If you want my opinion, no one nails old-school Hollywood glamour quite like Jessica Chastain. And when I think of old-school Hollywood glamour there's only one beauty brand that comes to mind. Yep, Chastain's make-up look was served by make-up artist Kristofer Buckle (opens in new tab) using an exclusively Charlotte Tilbury kit.

The moment? Chastain's highlight was achieved using the brand's brand-new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. Trust me, I've been testing this product out for the last few days, and it's good.

(opens in new tab) Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter in Moonlit Glow £38 at Charlotte Tilbury (opens in new tab)

Letitia Wright

(Image credit: Getty Images/Amy Sussman / Staff)

Leitita Wright's glow is, frankly, out of this world. This is one of those beauty looks that radiates health—and that isn't something easily achieved with make-up alone. Make-up artist Grace Pae (opens in new tab) revealed on her Instagram that Wright's beauty look required some very impressive skincare prep, including a high-tech LED light mask and Augustinus Bader's The Rich Cream.

The stand out product, for me, is Lancôme's Teint Idole Ultra Wear All Over Concealer, helping to achieve that natural-looking but smooth-as-butter complexion.

(opens in new tab) CurrentBody Skin LED Eye Perfector £199 at CurrentBody (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer & Plumper in Hot Cherry £20 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

Anya Taylor-Joy

A post shared by Georgie Eisdell (@georgieeisdell) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

I wasn't surprised to see that Anya Taylor-Joy's make-up look came courtesy of her go-to make-up artist, Georgie Eisdell (opens in new tab), using Dior Beauty. One of the first Golden Globes posts I came across last night was a picture of Eisdell applying a Dior lipstick to Taylor-Joy—a stunning pinky-nude housed in a houndstooth case. The bad news? I can't find it anywhere online in the correct shade.

The good news, however, is that I did find the exact eyeshadow palette used. You win some, you lose some.

(opens in new tab) Dior 5 Couleurs Couture Eyeshadow Palette in Nude Dress £49 at Dior (opens in new tab)

Selena Gomez

A post shared by Marissa Marino (@marissa.marino) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

When I saw that Selena Gomez's go-to make-up artist, Hung Vanngo (opens in new tab), posted about skincare prep for one of his 'clients' yesterday, I had a feeling it was going to be Gomez. Therefore, I spent the entire night refreshing Vanngo's Instagram page waiting for him to share more details—and he didn't disappoint.

After confirming his client was in fact Gomez, I did some more digging. Skincare prep came via Ole Henriksen products, while he executed the rest of the look with Gomez-founded Rare Beauty products. My best find? I uncovered the duo of products that delivered her impressively bright eyes.

(opens in new tab) Ole Henriksen Banana Bright™ + Eye Crème £35 at Sephora (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rare Beauty Positive Light Under Eye Brightener £23 at Space NK (opens in new tab)

Ayo Adebri

A post shared by Tasha Reiko Brown (@tashareikobrown) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

From the moment I saw Ayo Adebri's make-up look on Instagram I needed to know what the lip product was. Creamy, matte and velvety all at once, it was a real stunner. Thankfully, make-up artist Tasha Reiko Brown (opens in new tab) revealed the exact details—it's Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 61 Intuitive.

She also revealed some of the backstage tools she turns to for such looks, including a very nifty eyelash comb.

You can thank me later.

(opens in new tab) Tweezerman Curl 38° Lashcomb £16 at Beauty Bay (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in 61 Intuitive £35 at Chanel (opens in new tab)

Lily James

A post shared by 𝙃𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮 𝘽𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@halleybrisker) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Considering Lily James is one of the faces of Charlotte Tilbury, I didn't need confirmation that her Golden Globes make-up look was going to feature the brand heavily. Make-up artist Nina Park (opens in new tab) achieved James's look with an array of Tilbury products (including the aforementioned, all-new highlighter). Most notably, she used Charlotte's Healthy Skin Foundation for James's cushiony complexion.