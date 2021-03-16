Here’s what’s inside the insane $5000 Grammy Awards goodie bags

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This week saw the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, with the scaled-back ceremony held in the Los Angeles Convention Centre on Sunday.

Only nominees and performers were in attendance due to COVID-19 regulations, but despite being different from previous years, it has gone down as one of the most iconic Grammy Awards of all times.

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé made history with their wins and Harry Styles and Lizzo provided us with enough memes to last a lifetime.

It is the Grammy awards goodie bag that has really made headlines, with the ceremony known for its insane gift bags.

This year, it seems, was no different, with the 2021 bags not only boasting some enviable products but ‘representing companies owned and operated by individuals across race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, age, persons with disabilities and beyond.’

From HGC Apparel’s ‘Respect Protect Love the Black Woman’ scarf and PETA x Save the Duck’s vegan coat to an anti-racist children’s book whose sales support the NAACP, these gift bags are reflecting the current cultural climate.

And while Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary, the curator of the Grammy Awards gift bag for 22 years, declined to disclose the monetary value of the bag, he announced that the ‘real value is that we’re elevating and shining a light on these diverse brands.’

It has been reported however that the gift bags are valued at over $5,000 each.

What is included in the 2021 Grammy goodie bag?

Included in the 2021 Grammy Awards goodie bag is Once Upon a Blume’s Change Maker Village, an anti-racist children’s book, handmade bath and body products from Hotsy Totsy Haus, pumpkin and peanut butter handmade dog cookies from Wags Cookies, bamboo leggings and luxury tea essentials from Cup of Té.

Recipients can also expect a vegan down-free coat by PETA x Save the Duck, Unis Brand’s 3D-printed sustainable trainers, Oxygenetix oxygenating foundation, a ceramic reusable cup, a jar of toasted coconut roasted cashews, a Tahitian detox mask, Trust Me Vodka and Whisps tangy ranch cheddar cheese crisps.

HGC Apparel’s ‘Respect Protect Love the Black Woman’ scarf is also featured, as is Rita Hazan Weekly Remedy Treatment, a Journey to La Isla del Encanto gift pack, a Tractive Dog Tracker, a Signed by McFly gift card, Ruffles Flamin’ Hot BBQ chips and a Bloom La Milpa lip treatment.

These are of course only some of the products featured, and already we need one.

It’s almost worth becoming a Grammy award winner just for the goodie bag!