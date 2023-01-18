Jennifer Coolidge goes viral again with another incredible acceptance speech

She's definitely having her moment in the spotlight - now Jennifer Coolidge has given another inspiring speech as she picked up her Critics' Choice award.

The White Lotus actress took to the stage at the ceremony in Hollywood to collect her award for Best Supporting Actress in the popular HBO series and dedicated it to those who had 'given up hope', while she went on to say hopefully her win and continued success has 'inspired people'.

The actress, who fans have said should host the Oscars, also joked, referring to her character in The White Lotus: "It's not over until you're dead."

Only last week the Legally Blonde actress won a Golden Globe and wowed everyone with her speech. The speech went viral as she thanked the creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, for giving her 'hope'.

The 61-year-old actress took to the stage to collect her Critics Choice award as everyone cheered and laughed. She started with: "Oh, wow. Thank you. Thank you, thank you very much. Thank you, critics' choice awards. What's so funny?"

The American Pie actress went on to add: "No, I just want to thank you. I know you've heard a lot from me in the last month or two, but I just want to say this is such an honour. This is really kind of as good as it gets, the Critics. Not from just the east and the west coast... but all over the country."

Adding an inspiring message, Jennifer, who played the eccentric character Tanya McQuoid in the hit show, also said: "I just want to say thank you. I want to say to all the people out there. For all the people who have sort of given up hope, I hope this gives you inspiration. It's not over 'til it's over. It's not over 'til you're dead. So please, thank you. Thank you so much."

Last week, her fans took to Twitter to claim that she should host the Oscars - and we agree - she's as hilarious as she is talented.

Seasons one and two of The White Lotus are available to stream on Sky or Now TV.