The heartbreaking reason why Kylie Jenner didn't join Timothée Chalamet at the SAG awards

The Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles last night, and while the red carpet looks were a sight to behold, it was the acceptance speeches that really got everyone talking. Demi Moore took home yet another Best Actress statuette for her performance in The Substance, while Selena Gomez is going viral for her sweet surprise at Only Murders In The Building winning the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

But one of the biggest SAG award wins of the night went to Timothée Chalamet for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in the critically-acclaimed biopic, A Complete Unknown. Although he was also nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes, BAFTAs and Critics Choice awards this year, it's the first time that the 29-year-old actor's performance was recognised with a win in the category.

However, many fans noticed that his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, was not present at the ceremony. Kylie has been by her boyfriend's side throughout the 2025 award season, joining him at the Golden Globes in January and flying to the UK to support him at the BAFTAs. But last night, the reality TV star did not attend the bash at the Shrine Auditorium. Last week, Kylie's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero sadly passed away at the age of 34, and many have attributed her absence to grieving the loss of her longtime friend. According to People, he died 'suddenly and unexpectedly' with his family sharing the heartbreaking news on social media on Sunday.

Timothée attended the ceremony with his mum, Nicole Flender, and acknowledged her in his acceptance speech. Collecting his award, he said: "I was not expecting this at all, truly. I'll start by thanking my mother who I'm here with tonight. She has been working at Actors Equity for 40 years, the stage union."

He added: "And I'll quickly run through this, you know. I know the classiest thing would be to downplay the effort that went into this role and how much this means to me. But the truth is this was five and a half years of my life. I poured everything I had into playing this incomparable artist, Bob Dylan, a true American hero, and it was the honour of a lifetime playing him."