Harry Styles got in trouble with this A-lister at the Met Gala in 2019
Oh dear.
Harry Styles has gone on to have huge success as a solo artist after waving goodbye to his One Direction bandmates, and it's fair to say that his rise to superstardom, comprising of Grammy wins for his music and roles in Academy Award winning blockbusters, puts him into the A-list category of celebrities.
However, it seems that the Watermelon Sugar singer got into a bit of hot water with one of Hollywood's most esteemed figures when he got a little over excited at the Met Gala in 2019. The annual gathering sees the biggest names in film and fashion congregating at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, and it just so happens that one performer had a visceral impact on Harry.
According to Dame Joan Collins, Cher performed her hit single Believe to the crowd of celebs and everyone in the room was dancing and enjoying themselves. But Harry, swept up in the moment, decided to dance on a table and obstructed the Hollywood heavyweight's view - which she wasn't best pleased about.
In the Dynasty star's new memoir, Behind the Shoulder Pads: Tales I Tell My Friends, 90 year old Dame Joan Collins explains: "The sophisticated crowd went mad for her, standing up whooping and cheering. Bette Midler, wearing a top hat and tailcoat in glittery black sequins, came to our table and boogied with Julianne Moore, and I glimpsed Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes doing the same."
She added: "Cher left after her first number then came back wearing her original Bob Mackie-style sleek black embroidered bodysuit and a massive black curly wig to sing Believe. Harry Styles jumped on the table in front of us, obscuring our view, and took no notice of our entreaties to 'Get down, we can’t see.'"
Despite her restricted view, Collins claimed she had a great night but she may not be returning in a hurry. She wrote: "I loved my first Met Ball, and I would certainly go again in a heartbeat. Although at $30,000 a seat, I’ll wait to be invited!"
Behind The Shoulder Pads - Tales I Tell My Friends is available to buy now.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
William and Kate share the important lesson they're teaching George, Charlotte and Louis
They hope it will help them 'grow'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
We've found the most stylish pyjama sets for you to lounge, sleep, and even step out in
Hibernation season is upon us
By Valeza Bakolli
-
From Kate Middleton to Meghan Markle - 13 surprisingly relatable ways the Royal family keep fit
Will you be giving these a try?
By Dionne Brighton
-
Things are getting 'very serious' between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell
"Harry is head over heels."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why fans think Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are secretly dating
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles makes sweet gesture to tennis star after she missed his concert
This is adorable
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry Styles almost played Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid - but here's why he wasn't cast
He was *almost* the Disney Prince
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Emily Ratajkowski hints that she's been dating Harry Styles for longer than we thought
'He's kind of great.'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing has gone viral
Are they a thing now?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles thanks One Direction band mates in acceptance speech at the BRITs
Harry Styles gives impressive acceptance speech at Brit Awards 2023
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry Styles' dancers explain why the Grammys performance went in the wrong direction
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde