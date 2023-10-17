Things are getting 'very serious' between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Harry Styles could well be off the market, as his relationship with alleged new girlfriend Taylor Russell is getting "very serious".

Rumours swirled earlier this year that Harry and Taylor were secretly dating, but if this latest intel is anything to go by things are now moving fast.

"Harry is head over heels for Taylor and loves spending as much time with her as he can," a source told Us Weekly. "Despite their busy schedules, they make time for each other as often as possible."

The source continued: "Things are very serious, and Harry definitely sees a future with Taylor."

The source also explained how the couple has been to a 'number of events in London this week' claiming that Harry 'accompanied Taylor to an after party last weekend.' Taylor is currently starring in The Effect at The National Theatre, a play by Lucy Prebble about two young volunteers in a clinical drug trial finding romance.

A source told Page Six that during the play's after party - which the musician attended with pal James Cordon - 'Harry stayed by Taylor’s side the whole time.'

They continued: "He introduced her to James and was whispering to her and laughing and smiling. They are clearly trying to keep their romance under the radar and avoid being photographed together."

Harry's love life always hits headlines, but so far it would appear this blossoming relationship has been kept pretty low-key.

Following his high-profile split from Olivia Wilde late last year, Harry was linked to Emily Ratajkowski when the pair were spotted kissing in Toyko back in March. But their apparent romance was only fleeting, as it looks like Taylor came on the scene soon after.

The musician was first linked to Bones & All actor Taylor in June when they were spotted leaving London’s White Cube art gallery hand in hand.

Taylor was spotted later in the summer in the VIP section of Harry's gig in Vienna during his Love On Tour shows, adding fuel to the fire that the pair are romantically linked.

At the time, a source told US Weekly that 'Harry is always smiling when he’s with her' and their 'energies work really well together'. Despite the relationship being relatively new, the source added that they are 'having a great time together'. Cute!

Neither Harry nor Taylor has actually confirmed that they're dating, so as promising as it sounds, right now it's just speculation.

Watch this space...