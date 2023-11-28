Harry Styles in talks for epic Las Vegas Sphere show that will 'sell out in minutes'

Harry Styles could be announcing an all-singing-and-dancing Las Vegas show very soon if the rumours are to be believed. The singer is reportedly 'in talks' to front an epic concert at Las Vegas venue, the MSG Sphere.

Harry's career has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, with three Grammy awards under his belt and sell-out Love On Tour shows across the globe, which ended this July, making now the perfect time to take on a new project.

A show at the Las Vegas Sphere would certainly be an exciting new chapter for the former One Direction singer. It's also a venue that holds happy memories for the star after he was seen looking very cosy with reported new girlfriend Taylor Russell at a U2 concert this summer (and also where Harry debuted his divisive new buzz cut.)

A source told The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column: "This would truly cement the Sphere as a major venue. Die-hard fans of Harry and One Direction will be desperate to get their mitts on a ticket. It would undoubtedly sell out in minutes."

But fans needn't worry if they don't get tickets - it's thought that the performance will also be streamed globally so we can all get a dose of Harry from our living rooms.

Harry would be in good company performing at MSG Sphere in Sin City, with Beyonce reportedly eyeing a £7.9 million show there, according to reporting from the New York Post. The publication also reported that the iconic singer has already toured the huge Las Vegas venue with her manager in preparation for the potential residency, which could take place next year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Las Vegas Sphere is certainly in high demand, with other big names like Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi keen to book the venue for upcoming shows, according to reporting from Metro.

There have also been some recent rumours circulating about Harry making another foray into acting, with the singer tipped for a role in the upcoming series of The White Lotus (we're counting down the days...)

US gossip website DeuxMoi claimed to have had a tip-off that an “A-list singer” was “circling a part” in season three of the hit HBO show.

However, Harry's management team set the record straight to the Huffington Post, confirming that the singer won't be appearing on the show any time soon (much to our disappointment).

Harry received mixed reviews for his part in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh, but we'd love to see the singer take on another acting role. Watch this space...