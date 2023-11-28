Harry Styles in talks for epic Las Vegas Sphere show that will 'sell out in minutes'
Beyonce is also tipped for a stint at the venue
Harry Styles could be announcing an all-singing-and-dancing Las Vegas show very soon if the rumours are to be believed. The singer is reportedly 'in talks' to front an epic concert at Las Vegas venue, the MSG Sphere.
Harry's career has gone from strength to strength over the last few years, with three Grammy awards under his belt and sell-out Love On Tour shows across the globe, which ended this July, making now the perfect time to take on a new project.
A show at the Las Vegas Sphere would certainly be an exciting new chapter for the former One Direction singer. It's also a venue that holds happy memories for the star after he was seen looking very cosy with reported new girlfriend Taylor Russell at a U2 concert this summer (and also where Harry debuted his divisive new buzz cut.)
A source told The Sun on Sunday’s Bizarre column: "This would truly cement the Sphere as a major venue. Die-hard fans of Harry and One Direction will be desperate to get their mitts on a ticket. It would undoubtedly sell out in minutes."
But fans needn't worry if they don't get tickets - it's thought that the performance will also be streamed globally so we can all get a dose of Harry from our living rooms.
Harry would be in good company performing at MSG Sphere in Sin City, with Beyonce reportedly eyeing a £7.9 million show there, according to reporting from the New York Post. The publication also reported that the iconic singer has already toured the huge Las Vegas venue with her manager in preparation for the potential residency, which could take place next year.
The Las Vegas Sphere is certainly in high demand, with other big names like Lady Gaga and Bon Jovi keen to book the venue for upcoming shows, according to reporting from Metro.
There have also been some recent rumours circulating about Harry making another foray into acting, with the singer tipped for a role in the upcoming series of The White Lotus (we're counting down the days...)
US gossip website DeuxMoi claimed to have had a tip-off that an “A-list singer” was “circling a part” in season three of the hit HBO show.
However, Harry's management team set the record straight to the Huffington Post, confirming that the singer won't be appearing on the show any time soon (much to our disappointment).
Harry received mixed reviews for his part in Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling alongside Florence Pugh, but we'd love to see the singer take on another acting role. Watch this space...
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Lauren is the former Deputy Digital Editor at woman&home and became a journalist mainly because she enjoys being nosy. With a background in features journalism, Lauren has bylines in publications such as Marie Claire UK, Red Magazine, House of Coco, women&home, GoodTo, Woman's Own and Woman magazine.
She started writing for national papers and magazines at Medavia news agency, before landing a job in London working as a lifestyle assistant and covers everything from fashion and celebrity style to beauty and careers.
-
Even the fussiest of kids will love these unique and fun Christmas gifts
Father Christmas will have nothing on you
By Penny Goldstone
-
Kate and Meghan have not spoken 'in four years'
It even predates the Sussex royal exit
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
What's going on with the Squid Games: The Challenge lawsuit?
Two former contestants are threatening to sue
By Lauren Hughes
-
Harry Styles responds to rumours he cut his hair to join The White Lotus cast
Will he actually be playing a yoga instructor in the show?!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles' mum has now waded into the buzzcut furore
The cut is taking over the internet
By Lauren Hughes
-
Harry Styles appears to have shaved his head - and fans think it's all down to Taylor Swift
Are you ready for these pics?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles got in trouble with this A-lister at the Met Gala in 2019
Oh dear.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Things are getting 'very serious' between Harry Styles and Taylor Russell
"Harry is head over heels."
By Lauren Hughes
-
Why fans think Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are secretly dating
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Harry Styles makes sweet gesture to tennis star after she missed his concert
This is adorable
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Harry Styles almost played Prince Eric in The Little Mermaid - but here's why he wasn't cast
He was *almost* the Disney Prince
By Jadie Troy-Pryde