Harry Styles makes sweet gesture to tennis star after she missed his concert

Harry Styles has amassed a huge fan base since his One Direction days, and the singer is often praised on social media for how sweet he is with fans during his gigs - from helping them to get engaged, to giving them the opportunity to count him in on his songs.

The 29 year old even stopped one of his concerts while on the Love on Tour music run to let a pregnant fan have a toilet break.

Now, Harry has made sure that Ukrainian tennis star, Elina Svitolina, gets her chance to see him live - something she missed out on to attend Wimbledon this year.

In a clip that went viral this week, Elina is talking to a reporter after her triumph against Victoria Azarenka over the weekend has pushed her through to the quarter finals.

The interviewer says: "You were supposed to go to a Harry Styles concert yesterday. You gave the tickets away. This is a bit better than that isn’t it?"

She replied: "Well, I hope Harry is watching so maybe… I’m just a big fan of his."

The 28 year old tennis pro had initially bought tickets to see Harry in concert, but given how far she has come in the tournament she had to give away her tickets.

Ahead of her match, she wrote on Instagram: "Hey guys, I was supposed to go to see my fav @harrystyles concert in Vienna tomorrow…but Wimbledon changed my plans. Someone want to go? I have two tickets."

And it seems that none of this was lost on Harry, who has since replied to her Instagram post to offer her free tickets to any of the remaining shows.

His message read: "Congratulations! We have four shows to go, you’re welcome at any of them. Good luck with the rest of the tournament. H."

This is the kind of wholesome news we need right now!