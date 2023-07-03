Hailey Bieber fully addresses 'disappointing' Selena Gomez online drama for the first time

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez found themselves at the forefront of intense online speculation about a rumoured feud.

Following what has since been dubbed 'eyebrow gate', fandoms on both sides saturated Instagram and TikTok with their takes on the nature of their relationship, and things took such a turn that Selena and Hailey both shared statements urging their followers to be kinder.

The pair started following each other on Instagram shortly afterwards, and more recently Hailey appeared to stand up for Selena when the Only Murders in the Building star faced cruel comments on her social media photos.

Now, four months after the online drama was sparked, Hailey has spoken in more depth about the situation.

During an appearance on Bloomberg's The Circuit, Hailey largely discussed her skincare line Rhode but also explained how she dealt with the onslaught of negativity, and why she wants people to drop the 'dangerous' narratives.

She told interviewer Emily Chang: "I don't think that this is about me, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. This is not about this pitting between two women and division between two women.

"It's about the vile, disgusting hatred that can come from completely made-up and twisted and perpetuated narratives. That can be really dangerous."

Hailey also added that the entire narrative 'really hurt [her] feelings' and that she only hopes that people can come together.

She added: "I think that it's an opportunity to really stand for bringing people together and not being ok with the kind of division that it caused because I'm not ok with the kind of division that it caused."

"I don't like this whole idea of team this person and team this person – I'm just not about that. I want to be able to bring people together.

"I don't want silly made-up drama to affect what I’m focusing and working on. There's narratives that exist for me that really hurt my feelings and make me really upset."

Hailey ended with: "It's so disappointing that people still behave this way over a man. It's the world we live in, unfortunately."

Let's hope that puts an end to it once and for all.