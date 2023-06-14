Hailey Bieber defends Selena Gomez after 'nasty comments' online

Earlier this year, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez found themselves at the centre of an online storm.

Following what has since been dubbed 'eyebrow gate', Hailey and Selena became a widely discussed topic on social media - to the point where Selena herself was forced to step in and address the situation, telling fans: "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity.

"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying."

She added: "I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Hailey went on to thank the Only Murders In The Building star on her own account, calling the backlash and online furore 'extremely harmful', and the pair started following each other on Instagram in a show of solidarity.

Now, the Rhode Beauty founder has publicly denounced those who leave 'nasty comments' on social media following criticism left on Selena's photos. She also asked her fans to 'be nice'.

While she didn't name Selena specifically, Hailey's Instagram story came after numerous comments on one of Selena's Instagram pictures regarding their alleged 'drama'.

Hailey wrote: "If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on anyone’s post just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me."

(Image credit: Hailey Bieber / Instagram)

She added: "If you are participating in that you are part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything."

Let's hope that puts an end to it once and for all.