Gisele Bündchen (opens in new tab) and Tom Brady were married for 13 years before they announced that they would be separating in October last year.

The former couple, who met in 2006, tied the knot three years later and share two children, Vivian, 10, and Benjamin, 13.

Former NFL player Tom has previously spoken about their divorce, calling it 'painful and difficult', and now Gisele (opens in new tab) has opened up about their decision to separate in an interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab).

Explaining that she felt the divorce was 'the death of [her] dream', the supermodel told the publication: "It’s tough because you imagine your life was going to be a certain way, and you did everything you could, you know?

"I believed in fairy tales when I was a kid. I think it’s beautiful to believe in that. I mean, I’m so grateful I did."

She also addressed rumours that she had given Tom an ultimatum to 'leave football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good', as previously reported by US Weekly.

But Gisele called the speculation 'very hurtful' and 'the craziest thing I've ever heard', saying: "I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever.

"If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart."

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart."

Discussing how she sees the next part of her life playing out (opens in new tab), Gisele went on to say that is hoping to open a wellness centre and build a small house in the mountains powered by solar energy, adding: "Being a model is not really an extension of me... It’s being an actress in a silent movie… I don’t want to be a character in anybody else’s movie."