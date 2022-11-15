Gisele Bündchen might be dating someone new after Tom Brady separation

Gisele Bündchen has been in the news a lot these past few weeks, for not-so-pleasant reasons, namely the breakdown of her marriage to Tom Brady.

So can you blame us for hoping the latest happy rumour about her is true? Gisele has been linked to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente following a dinner they shared in Costa Rica - but one inside source categorically denies this piece of gossip.

"Any suggestion that Gisele's relationship with Joaquim Valente is anything other than strictly platonic and professional is just ridiculous," the insider told E! News.

The source added that Gisele and Joaquim enjoyed a group dinner which included both other grown-ups and children. As for how she knows Joaquim, the supermodel has taken the jiu-jitsu pro's classes in the past.

Gisele and her ex Tom Brady reportedly decided to divorce over the athlete's demanding American football schedule playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to Cosmopolitan, in the summer he took an 11-day break from playing football, seemingly in order to spend more time with his wife and children. Soon afterwards, word started spreading that Gisele and Tom's marriage was suffering from his decision to un-retire. Finally, in late October, the two were reported to have reached a divorce settlement.

The two were married for 13 years, and share children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9.

When asked if he regretted his decision to return to professional sports, Tom said on an episode of his podcast: "Zero, no. Definitely not" (via BuzzFeed). "I don't really regret those types of things — I think when I commit to it, I mean it, and I do my best and try to give everything I can to this particular opportunity."

The footballer also said: "I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home."

He added: "And obviously the good news is that [his relationship with Gisele is] a very amicable situation.

"I’m really focused on two things: taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."