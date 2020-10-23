We chat to Gisele Bundchen, the face of Dior Skincare

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen on her ultimate beauty icon, keeping a super simple skincare routine and why kicking off each day with meditation is a game-changer...



Congratulations on becoming the face of Capture Totale – we’d love to hear a little about your day-to-day skincare routine.

Thank you! My skincare routine is super simple. As a mom, I don’t have a lot of time in the morning, so I keep my routine quick. I always wash my face and follow it with the Super Potent Serum. Every now and then when my skin is feeling dull, I will exfoliate it to brighten it up a bit, but I am careful not to overdo things because sometimes you can over-scrub the skin.

What would be your desert island beauty products?

A natural sunscreen, aloe and lip balm with a little color – and also a great book.

Who are your beauty icons?

My mother is my ultimate icon because she is the most beautiful person inside and out. She set an example for me and my sisters by helping us feel confident in our own skin when we were growing up. Because of her, I feel most like myself when I have a fresh, bare face.

When you’re in a rush, what are your best tips for getting ready quickly? Any insider beauty secrets you learned backstage that really work?

I like to leave my skin as naked as possible – but if I want to dress up my makeup look a little bit, I’ll focus on doing a bold eye. I very rarely go all-out on my makeup look unless it’s for a special event, so over the years I’ve mastered the art of picking one feature to play up while keeping other areas more natural.

What is a “must” for you when it comes to keeping fit and healthy?

My day always begins with meditation; I actively choose to start my morning in a positive way, because it sets the tone for the rest of my day. There have been times when I’ve been so “on” that I forget to take a step back and check in with myself. By prioritizing some “me time” every morning, I’m able to achieve a healthy mindset that I take with me throughout the day. Exercise is also key to my daily routine. No matter where I am, I always find a way to move my body. It helps release any tension and also gives me energy. Drinking a lot of water is also a habit that brings a lot of benefits for my—and everybody’s—overall health.

Finish this sentence: “I can’t go a day without….”

I can’t go a day without meditating! I feel like I can’t be the best mother or wife if I haven’t taken time to check in with myself and get centered. As a mom I feel it’s easy to allow the day to slip away from me, which is why I always set aside time in the morning—before the kids get up—to meditate. Meditation helps me feel grounded, and for many years now has allowed me to maintain a healthy, positive mindset. Like any practice, integrating meditation into your routine requires some discipline, but once you start experiencing its incredible benefits, it becomes effortless to make that time for yourself. I actually recently partnered with Insight Timer to create monthly guided meditations to support anyone who would like to get started on this path, and to experience the incredible benefits of this beautiful and ancient practice.

What makes you happy?

My family. I feel like the luckiest woman in the world to have the love of my husband, children, parents and sisters. They are loving, supportive, hilarious and beautiful, and also incredible teachers, constantly inspiring me to grow and become the best that I can be. They are an absolute gift in my life.

What do you wish you had known when starting out in the industry?

I wish I had known more about the importance of accepting who I am and understanding that what people say about you is a reflection and a projection of what they feel about themselves. As I’ve gotten older, I’ve become much more confident in my own skin, but when I was younger, I didn’t take the time to check in with myself, or understand my feelings and needs. Still, as a longtime believer that every experience is here to help us grow, I am grateful for all of it.

If you were president for the day and could change one thing about the world, what would it be?

I would ask people to reconnect with their essence, to reconnect to their hearts and to nature. To treat themselves, each other and nature with kindness, love and compassion. If I could, I would heal our planet and restore it to its beautiful original form.

Which song takes you to a special place when you hear it?

I love singing “Count on Me” by Bruno Mars with my kids. It has a beautiful message: you can count on me, I got you, I care about you. It raised my family’s spirits during quarantine, when there was so much uncertainty in the world, and reminded us about the importance of supporting others, especially those around us, and treating everyone with kindness.

What’s your favorite book, and why?



Aww, that’s a hard question! I have a few favorites. But If I was forced to choose one, I would say “Tao Te Ching” by Lao Tzu. I first read it in my teens, and it changed my way of seeing life.

How would you like to be remembered?

As someone who lived her life to the fullest. Who loved deeply and did all she could to leave a positive impact in the world, and in the lives of everyone she met.

