Yes, that’s over a decade after the break up happened...

Gisele Bündchen and Leonardo DiCaprio may have broken up over a decade ago but we’re still not over it – with the former couple dating on and off for six years, from 1999 to 2005.

Remember ‘Gionardo’ as their fans referred to them? They were couple goals to the max.

While they may no longer be together, both parties have always spoken highly of each other, insisting that their 2005 split was an amicable one.

But other than the odd compliment about the other, Leo and Gisele have said little about their relationship or in fact their break up in public over the past 12 years.

Now however, the supermodel has spoken out about her relationship and subsequent split, referencing it in relation to her past unhealthy lifestyle and mental health struggles.

‘When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share [them] with anyone,’ Gisele explained in a recent interview with Porter magazine. ‘I thought maybe I don’t have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don’t have the right to feel this way. So I’d suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became.’

After opting for a healthier lifestyle, she explained, ‘No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.’

This is also something that Gisele wrote about in her new book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, explaining how she changed her lifestyle after feeling ‘powerless’ in her own body.

‘I had been smoking cigarettes, drinking a bottle of wine and three mocha Frappuccinos every day, and I gave up everything in one day,’ she explained. ‘I thought, if this stuff is in any way the cause of this pain in my life, it’s gotta go.’

One of those things it turned out was boyfriend at the time Leo, with Gisele explaining that she felt too ‘alone’ in her new lifestyle.

Speaking of Leo, she continued: ‘Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher, they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves. And I think that’s what he was. What is good versus bad?’

She continued: ‘I honour him for what he was.’

