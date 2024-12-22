Florence Pugh is changing her approach to relationships - here's what we know

Florence Pugh is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her critically acclaimed film work and her powerful response to bodyshamers to her A-list family, the 28-year-old never fails to make headlines.

It is her high profile relationships that have got the world talking recently, with the We Live in Time actress confirming that she is seeing someone new. However, having dated several A-list names in the past, Pugh has explained that this time she is changing her approach.

Florence Pugh boyfriend

Florence Pugh confirmed in a recent interview with British Vogue that she has a new partner, and while she didn't reveal his name, she did open up about their situation.

“We are figuring what we actually are," she explained. "And I think for the first time, I’m not allowing myself to go on a roller coaster. I’m allowing myself to take time to let something evolve and let it be completely real to its core, as opposed to racing into that.”

She continued: "Falling is the most amazing feeling, but unfortunately if that’s the only thing that you know in a relationship, then that’s the thing that you chase. That’s not gonna last."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Florence Pugh Finn Cole

While Florence Pugh has not revealed the identity of her boyfriend, she is reported to be dating British actor Finn Cole, known for his role as Michael Gray in Peaky Blinders.

The pair has reportedly been seen together on multiple occasions, attending both Glastonbury Festival and the premiere afterparty for The Perfect Couple earlier this year. However, neither Pugh nor Cole has confirmed or commented on the reports of their relationship.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Florence Pugh previous partners

Florence Pugh has been previously romantically linked to photographer Charlie Gooch, actor Will Poulter, and most famously actor and film maker Zach Braff, who she dated from 2019 to 2022.

Pugh was unprecedentedly vocal about her former relationship with Braff, with the pair subjected to negative attention for their 21-year age gap.

"I've always found it funny, how I can be good enough for people to watch my work, and support my work, and pay for tickets, and I'm old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but I'm not old enough to know who I should and should not have sex with," Pugh posted back in 2020 in a powerful statement. "Once again, [it's] making a young woman feel like shit for no reason. I think I did feel shit for a while about admitting that, and then I thought, 'How ridiculous is that?'"

Her statement continued: "I'm 24 and I can't choose who I love. There's a reason why I'm not with someone my age - It hasn't worked. So who are you trying to match me up with?"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pugh opened up about her decision to speak out in defence of their relationship earlier this year, telling Vogue that she felt it was necessary.

"I had to be public in the past because people were bullying me and bullying my partner," Pugh explained. "Mine and Zach's relationship was actually quite private until it was nasty, and I could see the toll that it was taking on him and us and our families. And that's when I spoke out. I think for anyone I'm with, I want to protect them."

She continued: "It's not nice knowing that people are saying the worst things I've ever read about someone that I love. So that was necessary. I needed to talk about it. I think any relationship in this limelight is going to be stressed."

Florence Pugh is reported to be on good terms with her former partners, even working with Zach Braff on 2023 film, A Good Person.