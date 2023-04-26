Emily Ratajkowski has finally commented on the Harry Styles kissing video

When a video of Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles kissing (opens in new tab) went viral last month, it came as a surprise to pretty much everyone.

While there have been a number of unexpected celebrity couplings so far this year - think Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik reportedly dating (opens in new tab), and Kylie Jenner romantically 'hanging out' with Timothée Chalamet - the footage of Em Rata and Harry happily dancing around in Tokyo and enjoying a smooch was shared online at breakneck speed.

A resurfaced podcast episode with Em Rata alluded to the fact that she could have been dating Harry for longer than we thought (opens in new tab), but both parties have remained tight lipped about their dalliance.

However, the model and author has since commented on the viral video - and she also spoke about the consequence of the footage on Harry's ex, Olivia Wilde.

During an interview with Spanish Vogue (opens in new tab), she explained that she didn't 'expect this to happen' and reflected on the impact of being in the spotlight.

She said: "I think, in general, there’s a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don’t go to public restaurants. It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know and comment on them."

Emily, who recently divorced Sebastian Bear-McClard after four years together, also touched on her relationship history and shared how 'strange' it can be that people are so focused on her love life.

She continued: "I'm just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year one. This is the first time in a long time I’ve been in a dating stage... The interest there is in that particular area is very strange.

"Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life.... Most of my life is focused on my son and my work.

"The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."

She also mentioned how 'frustrated' she is over 'slut shaming' and the portrayal of women in the media, adding: "I feel bad for Olivia [Wilde], because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions."