Brits lead the Grammy nominees with Adele and Harry Styles up for awards

We love it when Brits fly the flag for us abroad, especially when it comes to prestigious awards shows - and next years Grammys is no different.

Adele, who gave us a rare insight into her relationship in August, hasn't just got one Grammy nomination for the 2023 show - but seven. Seven!

Former boy bander Harry Styles is also hot on her heels, with five nominations at the glitzy US ceremony.

They're not the only Brits who have been recognised in the nominations for the 65th Annual Grammy awards, either. Sam Smith, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Florence & The Machine and the Arctic Monkeys are all nominated too.

A post shared by Harry Styles HQ (@hshq) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Adele's impressive seven nominations include Pop Solo Performance and Song of the Year for her single, Easy On Me, which reached number one in the UK when she released it last October. She's also up for Pop Vocal Album for her album 30, and a nomination for Album of the Year.

The Someone Like You singer has previously picked up a massive 15 Grammys - which include wins for Album of the Year and Song of the Year. However, if she wins in all her categories this year, she'll have a whopping 22 Grammys in her LA home.

Might be time to invest in a bigger awards cabinet.

The iconic singer has previously used her acceptance speeches to talk about the love she has for her own idols, including Beyoncé. She said about the Halo star in 2017: “My queen and my idol is Queen B. I adore you.

“I can’t possibly accept this award, and I’m very humble and very grateful. But the artist of my life is Beyonce.

"This album for me, the Lemonade album, was so monumental."

So will Adele be taking home a rather heavy handbag this year?

We'll find out on the 5th February 2023!

A post shared by Ed Sheeran HQ (@edhq) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Harry Styles, who is rumoured to be living with his girlfriend Olivia Wilde, has been nominated for pop solo performance, record of the year and music video for As It Was - which really we're not surprised about. His album, Harry's House, has also been nominated for two of the prestigious awards - including pop vocal album and album of the year.

Last year the former One Direction singer won best pop solo performance For "Watermelon Sugar" at the Grammys, however, he's won other Grammys with the band.

Another male UK star Ed Sheeran will also be hoping for a win on the night - with a nomination for best pop duo category for his collaboration on Bam Bam with Camilla Cabello.

The awards will take place next February at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.