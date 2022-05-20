Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn share news of surprise second child

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

In celebrity news today, Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have welcomed their second child.

Posting to his 38.4 million fans on Instagram, the globally renowned singer shared: “Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl.”

“We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

The images showed a small pair of baby boots on a knitted blanket.

This is the couple’s second child and second girl. As of yet, they haven’t shared her name or when exactly she was born.

Video you may like:

Ed, 31, and Cherry, 30, had their first child, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, last August. She is now a year old.

When she was born , Ed shared a similar message on social, writing: “Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you…”

“Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

“We are completely in love with her.”

“Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x.”

While the pair hadn’t announced their second pregnancy publically prior to this, they are notorious for keeping their private lives under wraps.

Ed and Cherry have been together since 2015 and wed in 2019. Prior to that, they were childhood friends.

They have opened up about their fertility struggles in the past, admitting that getting pregnant wasn’t plain sailing.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club radio show, Ed explained: “We had tried for a while to have a kid, and we’d started going to doctors and figuring out what was up.”

“I did think it was a miracle, so that’s why I was like, we should have this in the name.” (The pair conceived in Antarctica, hence Lyra’s middle name).

“A lot of it is mental. It’s about relaxing. So many of my friends have been trying different things like IVF or making sure you’re having sex at the right time on the right day, and then they go to a wedding and get p**sed and relax and they get pregnant. It’s not a given. It is a real blessing when it happens.”

Congratulations to the new parents. Any bets on what they might name the child?