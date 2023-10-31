Justin Timberlake jetted off to Mexico amid fallout from Britney Spears' memoir

Justin Timberlake was just spotted in Mexico days after the release of Britney Spears' memoir The Woman in Me.

In photographs obtained by the Daily Mail, the "Cry Me a River" singer can be seen in popular holiday destination Cabo San Lucas, alongside son Phineas, 3. Although Justin's wife Jessica Biel and their oldest son Silas, 8, were not photographed, it's believed they are also in Mexico for a family holiday together.

This trip to the ocean comes amid the fallout from Britney's book release. In the memoir, the "Toxic" singer told her side of her three-year relationship with Justin back in the early 2000s, and made some fairly shocking revelations.

Firstly, she accused Justin of repeatedly cheating on her while they were together.

Secondly, she admitted to cheating on Justin once, by kissing choreographer Wade Robson at a bar.

And thirdly, Britney revealed that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant during the relationship with Justin, explaining that she wouldn't have done it if the NSYNC alum had felt ready to be a father.

The pregnancy "was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy," Britney wrote. "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated. But Justin definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young.

"I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. Abortion was something I never could have imagined choosing for myself, but given the circumstances, that is what we did. I don’t know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father."

Meanwhile, Justin was reportedly unhappy about the memoir behind closed doors.

"Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her," a source said.

As for Jessica, she reportedly feels compassion for Britney, but hopes that Justin can now be able to move on from past "mistakes."