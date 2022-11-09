Britney Spears isn't happy about Millie Bobby Brown’s desire to play her
“I’m not dead yet."
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed she would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic of her life.
The Stranger Things star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week where she spoke about who she would love to portray on the silver screen.
She said: "I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears."
When asked why the 18 year old would want the role, she said: "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.
"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," she said to Barrymore, who has been acting since the age of five.
"I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."
Their similar stories as young female stars catapulted into the spotlight may arise from the 'gross' sexualisation by the media which Brown has previously called out, and Spears' trauma following her conservatorship.
However, Britney herself has since responded to the comments and was pretty unimpressed by the suggestion.
Shortly after the interview, Britney shared an image of a door on Instagram, writing: "Good news, good news !!! Still breathing."
She continued: "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!
"Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead … I guess my family is going to lock their doors now !!!"
A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
She ended the post revealing she is "embarrassed" about the number of posts she has shared on Instagram this week.
Since her conservatorship ended, fans have enjoyed seeing Britney on social media a lot more and have praised the singer for her candid posts and captions.
But whether or not we'll see Millie cast as Britney in any upcoming biopics - we'll have to wait and see.
Dionne Brighton is a Trainee Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Born in London, Dionne got her degree in English Literature at the University of East Anglia with an special interest in Wellness and Feminism. She loves to write about Women’s health and all things female empowerment.
In her spare time you will find her reading a good book, writing in her journal or fuelling her Asos addiction.
She can’t resist a good groove and sing-a-long, (don't expect Dionne Warwick vocals) and loves a trip to the theatre.
-
Hydrow Black Friday: Shop Oprah's go-to workout machine (they're currently £400 off)
The brand's investors include Lizzo, Justin Timberlake and Kevin Hart.
By Ally Head
-
Rebecca Humphries talks gaslighting, Seann Walsh and learning to love healthily
Humphries' book, Why Did You Stay, came out earlier this year.
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Quitting just got good for you: 6 signs that it's time to leave
The signs that quitting could be a good move for you, and how to go about it
By Charlotte Philby
-
Britney Spears slammed by ex Kevin Federline after claims he refused to see her during pregnancy
Britney is expecting her third child
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Britney Spears says she 'wants to have babies in Polynesia'
The singer is holidaying there now with fiancé Sam Asghari
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Britney Spears opens up about having 'social anxiety'
We admire her honesty
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Has Britney Spears secretly got married?
She has dropped some major clues
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Britney Spears reportedly got engaged a year ago - but stayed silent because of conservatorship
She announced her engagement in September 2021
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Britney Spears hits out at sister Jamie Lynn after being accused of locking her in a room with a knife
The family feud continues...
By Maisie Bovingdon
-
Britney Spears Is Selling Her House. And It’s Really Quite Gorgeous…
Pinterest boards at the ready…
By Caroline Leaper
-
Ryan Gosling: I Played Spin The Bottle With Britney Spears
Ryan Gosling opens up about what really went on during his Disney Channel years
By Rebecca Twomey