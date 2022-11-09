Britney Spears isn't happy about Millie Bobby Brown’s desire to play her

Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed she would love to play Britney Spears in a biopic of her life.

The Stranger Things star appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show this week where she spoke about who she would love to portray on the silver screen.

She said: "I want to play a real person and I think for me, Britney. [It] would be Britney Spears."

When asked why the 18 year old would want the role, she said: "I think her story, first of all, resonates with me.

"Just growing up in the public eye watching her videos, watching interviews of how when she was younger. I mean, same thing with you," she said to Barrymore, who has been acting since the age of five.

"I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look at pictures of her, I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only."

Their similar stories as young female stars catapulted into the spotlight may arise from the 'gross' sexualisation by the media which Brown has previously called out, and Spears' trauma following her conservatorship.

However, Britney herself has since responded to the comments and was pretty unimpressed by the suggestion.

Shortly after the interview, Britney shared an image of a door on Instagram, writing: "Good news, good news !!! Still breathing."

She continued: "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life … dude I’m not dead!!!

"Although it’s pretty fucking clear they preferred me dead … I guess my family is going to lock their doors now !!!"

She ended the post revealing she is "embarrassed" about the number of posts she has shared on Instagram this week.

Since her conservatorship ended, fans have enjoyed seeing Britney on social media a lot more and have praised the singer for her candid posts and captions.

But whether or not we'll see Millie cast as Britney in any upcoming biopics - we'll have to wait and see.