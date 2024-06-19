Britney Spears shares a cryptic post following Justin Timberlake's arrest
Her 2011 song Criminal is also trending again
Britney Spears' tell-all memoir, The Woman In Me, was released in October last year and the popstar was finally able to tell her story in her own words for the first time. Her autobiography was an instant success, selling 1.1 million copies in its first week, and becoming a number 1 New York Times best seller with a report five million copies sold globally in the last eight months.
In her memoir, Britney discussed everything from her conservatorship to family fallouts, but it was her relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake that arguably made the most headlines. From her regret over having an abortion to their break-up, Britney openly shared her own experience. Justin was spotted leaving the US following backlash in the wake of the book's release, and Britney later apologised to him for the public reaction, going on to support his musical comeback earlier this year. However, when Justin performed in New York City days later and told the crowd, "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely f***ing nobody," Britney retracted her own apology and went on to write in a since-deleted Instagram post: "Do you want me to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time... I'm not sorry!" In response, Britney's fans pushed her track of the same name (Selfish) to the top of streaming charts to topple the former boybander's release.
Now, Britney's fans have propelled her into the charts once again following the news that Justin was arrested for driving while intoxicated. On Tuesday 18th June, a Suffolk County District Attorney released a statement confirming that he 'was arrested in Sag Harbor for Driving While Intoxicated', telling media outlets that he ran a stop sign, drifted out of his traffic lane and was noted to be 'in an intoxicated condition' according to the officer who pulled him over.
Shortly after Justin's mug shot was made public, Britney posted a photo of a cocktail on Instagram, writing: "It's the little things you know."
In the hours since his arrest, Britney's song Criminal - which was released in 2011 - has climbed the charts and is currently at no.59 on iTunes in the US, and at no.1 in Brazil and Mexico. A resurfaced clip of Justin collecting a BRIT Award in 2007 has also been widely shared on social media. The video shows Justin talking to the camera, saying: "Stop drinking. You know who you are, I’m speaking to you. Stop drinking, you’re gonna get sloppy, OK is gonna say something bad about you."
Justin has not yet publicly commented on his arrest.
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
