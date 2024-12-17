Ryan Reynolds may have just landed Blake Lively in some trouble
We're having Posh and Becks déjà vu
Ryan Reynolds may have slightly put his foot in it in a recent interview, clearly not having paid enough attention to a recent incident involving David and Victoria Beckham. Let us explain.
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Deadpool actor was asked about how he and his equally famous wife Blake Lively manage to keep their children out of the public eye.
"We try to give them as normal a life as possible," he explained. "I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood. We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, 'Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,' or, 'I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,' or whatever. Then I realised that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry."
Ryan and Blake are proud parents to daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1. But the part of this that's being slightly picked apart is Ryan's claim that both he and his wife "grew up very working class." As reported by The Cut, Ryan did indeed have quite a modest upbringing, but Blake? Not so much.
The Gossip Girl star's dad Ernie was an actor, producer and director, and even starred as Blake's dad in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants. As for Blake's mum Elaine, she worked as an actress and talent manager. If this story sounds eerily familiar, it's because almost the exact same blunder happened with the Beckhams last year.
In the Netflix docu-series Beckham, Victoria said on camera that both she and David grew up working class, with the former footballer poking his head in and telling his wife "be honest" several times before she eventually admitted that her dad drove a Rolls-Royce when she was little.
Oh, celebrities.
