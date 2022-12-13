Ben Affleck feels a 'little uncomfortable' with Jennifer Lopez reminiscing over their love story

Bennifer have reunited, and we couldn't be happier.

Jennifer Lopez - also known as J.Lo - and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021, before they got engaged for the second time in 2022.

However, they first started dating in 2002 after they met on the set of Gigli, but called off their engagement in 2004.

Now, 18 years later, the couple seem stronger than ever.

J.Lo - who has twins Emme and Maximilian with her ex-husband Marc Anthony - often recounts the early years of their relationship in interviews, and her own blog On The JLo.

However, Ben reportedly feels "uncomfortable" when the 53-year-old star goes into "graphic detail" about their relationship, although he doesn't want to "censor" what his partner says.

An insider told Heat Magazine: "Ben isn’t going to censor what J-Lo’s allowed to say when she wants to give interviews, but it does make him feel a little uncomfortable that she’s gone into such graphic detail about their highs and lows.

“Going over old ground and recounting deeply personal experiences they had in the past isn’t his style at all."

Despite coming together after almost two decades apart and reaching their "happily-ever-after fairytale", Ben finds it "awkward" going over their history, including the low points and previous break up.

The source continued: "He gets that she finds it cathartic to share details of their love story and how they got their happily-ever-after fairy-tale, but it’s still awkward and over the top as far as he’s concerned."

The 50-year-old actor - who has children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner - prefers to maintain his privacy, whereas J.Lo has always been seen as an open book.

The couple married this summer at his Georgia home, with the bride wearing three Ralph Lauren dresses to say 'I do'.

She wrote at the time: "Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full-circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better."