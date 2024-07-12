Insiders claim there is a "sliver of hope" that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck could reconcile

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found themselves at the centre of divorce speculation in 2024, with reports that the couple is “having issues in their marriage” .

Affleck is reported to have moved out of their shared family home, with sources alleging that the A-list couple has put their $60 million Beverly Hills property on the market. And with Lopez cancelling her 'This Is Me... Live' tour to spend time with "her children, family and close friends", the speculation has only escalated.

"Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet," a source explained to Entertainment Tonight . "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven't."

Amid the onslaught of rumours, there are multiple commentators who remain optimistic, explaining that there is certainly still hope for a reconciliation.

"Jennifer suggested they just take time to figure it out," a source recently explained to Us Weekly. And while doubling down on the speculation that Lopez and Affleck are currently "living separate lives", the source reported that there is still a "sliver of hope" for a reconciliation, with the couple still yet to make a decision.

"They are going through so much individually and as a couple," a separate source reported to the outlet. "They may take some time to see if this complicated moment can resolve itself and then come back to each other better people."

Lopez and Affleck have both chosen to remain silent amid the speculation around their marriage, but the Second Act star did post a cryptic message about love overcoming negativity to her website last month.

"It may seem like there's a lot of negativity out in the world right now," read the powerful statement. "But don't let the voices of a few drown out that there is soooo much love out there. Thank you, thank you, thank you!! I love you all so much.”

We will continue to update this story.