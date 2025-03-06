Why J-Lo feels 'betrayed' by the viral video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially ended their marriage last summer on their second wedding anniversary. The former couple, who rekindled their relationship after two decades, filed for divorce in August 2024, and listed their date of separation as 26th April - the same time that the split rumours started to ramp up online. Although there were reports that Ben and J-Lo had 'lingering doubts' about their separation, they finalised their divorce in January.
But earlier this week, a video of Ben affectionately hugging his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, went viral. The former couple, who share three children together, were filmed playing paintball in Los Angeles for their son Samuel's birthday, and sources have claimed that J-Lo feels 'betrayed' by the tactile moment that was captured and is now circling online.
One insider, who spoke to the Daily Mail, has claimed that J-Lo 'saw the paint balling images... and of course it will make her question things from their time together', adding that 'her friends have questioned how platonic Jen and Ben are."
The insider continued: "She will feel betrayed because she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges and had a rough year as their marriage broke down. Seeing how quickly he has started spending more time with Garner has exacerbated the concerns she already had about his relationship with her while they were married."
Although J-Lo hasn't addressed the speculation, an additional source has claimed that she 'knows that there is a reason for [Ben and Jennifer Garner] being together, and it usually has to do with their kids.' This insider added: "She wants Ben to be happy, so if that is with the mother of his children, then so be it. She is a big believer in true love, and everyone is on their own journey, and she knows that [Ben and Jen's] kids would absolutely love it."
At the time of writing, neither J-Lo nor Ben have commented.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Jennifer Coolidge finally responds to rumours of her White Lotus return
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate is about to make her most significant public appearance this year
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
I can't stop thinking about these 6 looks from the Chloé Autumn/Winter 2025 show
I'll have one of each please
By Penny Goldstone
-
Why J-Lo believes her marriage to Ben Affleck became a 'nightmare'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why J-Lo and Ben Affleck now have 'lingering doubts' over their divorce
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck made a surprising comment about J-Lo for the first time since their divorce
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
J-Lo 'didn't want' to divorce Ben Affleck but felt she 'had no choice'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Fans notice J-Lo is still wearing a 'Ben' necklace in her latest post
And the post has disappeared
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
So, is Ben Affleck actually related to this Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star or not?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck and J-Lo have very different feelings about their divorce, apparently
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Ben Affleck spoke out about JLo incompatibility before divorce news
Jennifer filed for divorce on Tuesday
By Iris Goldsztajn