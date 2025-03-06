Why J-Lo feels 'betrayed' by the viral video of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially ended their marriage last summer on their second wedding anniversary. The former couple, who rekindled their relationship after two decades, filed for divorce in August 2024, and listed their date of separation as 26th April - the same time that the split rumours started to ramp up online. Although there were reports that Ben and J-Lo had 'lingering doubts' about their separation, they finalised their divorce in January.

But earlier this week, a video of Ben affectionately hugging his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, went viral. The former couple, who share three children together, were filmed playing paintball in Los Angeles for their son Samuel's birthday, and sources have claimed that J-Lo feels 'betrayed' by the tactile moment that was captured and is now circling online.

One insider, who spoke to the Daily Mail, has claimed that J-Lo 'saw the paint balling images... and of course it will make her question things from their time together', adding that 'her friends have questioned how platonic Jen and Ben are."

The insider continued: "She will feel betrayed because she invested so much time in supporting Ben through his challenges and had a rough year as their marriage broke down. Seeing how quickly he has started spending more time with Garner has exacerbated the concerns she already had about his relationship with her while they were married."

Although J-Lo hasn't addressed the speculation, an additional source has claimed that she 'knows that there is a reason for [Ben and Jennifer Garner] being together, and it usually has to do with their kids.' This insider added: "She wants Ben to be happy, so if that is with the mother of his children, then so be it. She is a big believer in true love, and everyone is on their own journey, and she knows that [Ben and Jen's] kids would absolutely love it."

At the time of writing, neither J-Lo nor Ben have commented.