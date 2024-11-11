Blake Lively's brother-in-law's comments about the 'It Ends With Us' drama have been removed

Blake Lively has found herself at the centre of negative attention after the controversial release of It Ends With Us this summer.

The Colleen Hoover adaptation was widely criticised for the lack of conversation around domestic abuse. And with reports of a rumoured rift over creative direction between producer Lively and director Justin Baldoni, Lively in particular came under fire.

The 37-year-old actress was criticised for her "tone deaf" media approach - publicising her new haircare brand in the film's publicity, and not giving enough attention to the topic of domestic violence. And following the release of past controversial interviews by the actress, she received a major online backlash.

While Lively has not addressed the drama, even taking a temporary break from social media, several close friends and family members have defended her online. Among them was her brother-in-law Bart Johnson, who posted a tribute to Lively in August to mark her 37th birthday.

"For 30 years I’ve had the privilege of being friends with this kind, loving, committed, hard working and inspiring strong women!!" read part of Johnson's post, captioning a series of photographs of the pair. "Someone that wants to make the world a better place and has been such an exceptional role model in a million kinda ways to care for others, spread kindness and my personal favorite, putting her family first and being an AMAZING wife and mother.

"When I grow up I wanna be just like her. I’ve got a long ways to go. LOVE YOU BLAKE!!!"

Johnson later went on to seemingly comment on the It Ends With Us drama, defending his sister-in-law in his responses to messages by followers.

"Shame she's so set on promoting happiness in a domestic violence setting without any regard for any victims," read a comment by one of Johnson's followers.

"I'm really sorry you feel that way," the 53-year-old actor publicly replied. "I'm sure you have a huge heart and want the best. I can promise you the truth has not come out yet. Blake worked harder on this film than anything I've seen her do my entire life... Because it meant so much to her."

He continued: "The message is in the book. And in the movie. Not in the short clips/ interviews. She is the reason the message/ this movie/ is getting out. Were mistakes made? Yes. I make mistakes in life. But they aren't under a microscope."

Johnson's comments, and the original follower's message have since been removed, with it unclear who deleted the exchange, and when.

It Ends With Us is available to watch now on Apple TV and Prime Video.