The ‘It Ends With Us’ crew has opened up about the on-set tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni

It Ends With Us is a box office triumph, making over £30 million in its opening weekend, but it's the drama surrounding the project that has made it the most talked-about film of 2024.

The release of the highly-anticipated Colleen Hoover adaptation has been hugely controversial. And from widespread criticism of the lack of conversation around domestic abuse - a central theme to the plot, to a rumoured cast rift between the two creative leads, the film's release has created Don't Worry Darling levels of drama.

- YouTube Watch On

It is the working relationship between producer and star Blake Lively, and director and co-star, Justin Baldoni that has been making the most headlines, with the pair reportedly clashing over creative vision.

Rumours of an It Ends With Us rift first began in the film's run-up, when Lively and Baldoni were not paired up for press interviews, and seemingly avoided each other at the film's premiere.

Sources then reported to The Hollywood Reporter that a "fracture" happened in the postproduction process, with two different cuts of the film being made, and Lively's being the one that made it to the cinema.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crew members opened up about the situation this week to Rolling Stone, explaining that the tensions between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni were an "open secret" on set.

"Everyone knew that they didn't like each other," one crew member reportedly explained to Rolling Stone. "I think some of the rumours online seem a little strong. I don't think they hate each other. But I don't think they would work together again. Their styles are way too different. Blake is very business-minded and very practical. Justin ...is so on the other side of why he makes art that they were never going to be friends."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"There were such conflicting ideas of how to make the movie," another crew member reported to the publication. "And since Blake was bankrolling it, Justin couldn't really put his foot down."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Neither Blake Lively nor Justin Baldoni have commented on the rumoured fallout, but the director has suggested that he won't be returning to make the film's sequel.

“I think there are better people for that one,” Baldoni explained to Entertainment Tonight at the film’s premiere. “I think Blake Lively’s ready to direct. That’s what I think.”

It Ends With Us is available to watch in cinemas now.