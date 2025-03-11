Who is Natalie Portman's new boyfriend?

Natalie Portman has a new love in her life!

The Black Swan actress has reportedly been dating music producer Tanguy Destable for a while now, in the wake of her divorce from ex Benjamin Millepied.

Like Benjamin, Tanguy is French originally, but unlike him, he has nothing to do with the world of choreography.

Tanguy is a musician and electronic music producer who goes by Tepr professionally. He's 44 (Natalie is 43, for context), and was previously in a long-term relationship with the French actress Louise Bourgoin — with sources diverging on whether or not they were married. We do know, however, that Tanguy and Louise share two children.

Tanguy has worked as a composer on a small handful of films, including as an assistant on the recent movie I'm Still Here. Plus, he's worked with Lady Gaga before, per People.

It's not a huge surprise that Natalie has found love again with a Frenchman, as the movie star famously lives in Paris.

Tanguy and Natalie were first publicly linked earlier this month, and according to one source who spoke to Us Weekly, "Natalie and Tanguy have been seeing each other for a few months." The insider added that it hasn't been going on for "too long, but they are having a great time together."

That's all that matters, right??

Natalie was previously married to choreographer Benjamin between 2012 and March 2024, having separated a few months before that.

When their divorce was finalised, a source told People: "It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it."

They added: "Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Natalie and Benjamin share children Aleph, 13, and Amalia, 8.